4 things Becky Lynch can do on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The two women won the tag team titles but lost them the next night on RAW, after which Lynch turned on Lyra. After losing to Lyra on the Backlash PLE in St. Louis, The Man is set to appear on the upcoming WWE RAW episode.

Ad

Here are four things Becky can do when she appears on the upcoming episode of the red brand:

#4. Challenge Lyra to a match at Money in the Bank

After turning on Lyra at the RAW after WrestleMania episode, Becky Lynch had set her sights on the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Trending

After failing to win the title at Backlash, Becky could cut a promo on RAW and challenge Lyra to another match for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE. Lyra could accept the challenge, making their match official.

#3. Brawl with Lyra

Becky Lynch could walk into this week's RAW frustrated and begin to insult the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria could then join The Man in the ring for a one-on-one confrontation.

Ad

Following a few personal jabs from Becky, the altercation could immediately turn physical. The two women could brawl their way along ringside and force Adam Pearce to call out security.

#2. Face Lyra in a rematch and win

Following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Backlash, Becky could show up at RAW looking for a rematch. She could provoke Lyra to give her a title rematch on RAW.

Ad

Ad

Becky could cheat her way through the match and dethrone Lyra on the upcoming Monday Night. This would shock the fans in the arena and begin Becky's first reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Get attacked by a returning Bayley

Becky Lynch revealed that she was the person who attacked Bayley to take her spot in the Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania. The Man boasted about the incident, making it sound like an achievement.

During Becky's RAW appearance, Bayley could make her much-awaited return and attack The Man. This would shock the WWE fans and set up a future singles match between the two women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More