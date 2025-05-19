4 things Becky Lynch can do on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner. The two women won the tag team titles but lost them the next night on RAW, after which Lynch turned on Lyra. After losing to Lyra on the Backlash PLE in St. Louis, The Man is set to appear on the upcoming WWE RAW episode.
Here are four things Becky can do when she appears on the upcoming episode of the red brand:
#4. Challenge Lyra to a match at Money in the Bank
After turning on Lyra at the RAW after WrestleMania episode, Becky Lynch had set her sights on the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
After failing to win the title at Backlash, Becky could cut a promo on RAW and challenge Lyra to another match for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE. Lyra could accept the challenge, making their match official.
#3. Brawl with Lyra
Becky Lynch could walk into this week's RAW frustrated and begin to insult the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria could then join The Man in the ring for a one-on-one confrontation.
Following a few personal jabs from Becky, the altercation could immediately turn physical. The two women could brawl their way along ringside and force Adam Pearce to call out security.
#2. Face Lyra in a rematch and win
Following her loss to Lyra Valkyria at Backlash, Becky could show up at RAW looking for a rematch. She could provoke Lyra to give her a title rematch on RAW.
Becky could cheat her way through the match and dethrone Lyra on the upcoming Monday Night. This would shock the fans in the arena and begin Becky's first reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion.
#1. Get attacked by a returning Bayley
Becky Lynch revealed that she was the person who attacked Bayley to take her spot in the Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania. The Man boasted about the incident, making it sound like an achievement.
During Becky's RAW appearance, Bayley could make her much-awaited return and attack The Man. This would shock the WWE fans and set up a future singles match between the two women.