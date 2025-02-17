4 things Bianca Belair and Naomi can do on WWE RAW after Jade Cargill's alleged attackers were revealed

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big night for the duo of Bianca Belair and Naomi, both for good and bad reasons. On the positive end of things, Naomi defeated Chelsea Green to earn entry into the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Now, both women have a chance to win the bout and go to a main event world title match at WrestleMania. While that's exciting, they also found out big news: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were on location when Jade Cargill was attacked months ago.

Hearing this news, Bianca and Naomi have insisted they appear on RAW, likely seeking revenge. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce agreed to have the Women's Tag Team Champions appear, and Pearce has since made it official.

The big question now is what the champions will do on RAW. This article will break down a handful of possible actions, including attacking the supposed attackers and setting up a major match.

Below are four things Bianca Belair and Naomi can do on WWE RAW after Jade Cargill's alleged attackers were revealed.

#4. Bianca Belair and Naomi could have a promo demanding answers

The video Nick Aldis showed Bianca Belair and Naomi on WWE SmackDown this past Friday was interesting, but certainly inconclusive. The video didn't actually show an attack on Jade Cargill at all.

Instead, it just showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the background when the ambulance arrived. Of course, the two's presence at WWE SmackDown and in the background was suspicious, but it doesn't guarantee guilt.

On Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair and Naomi could rationally question Liv and Raquel. If the two have a good reason for being at SmackDown and an explanation, they could prove to The EST and The Glow that they're innocent and not the attackers.

#3. The champions could challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to a match

There is an alternative option. While using words is nice and typically preferred, this is WWE. Pro wrestling's foundation is based on fighting. More specifically, the industry is centered around matches.

Bianca Belair and Naomi might not want to try to ask for the truth from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions could decide to challenge The Judgment Day members to a match.

If they can't or won't get answers from talking, beating their opponents to a pulp until they find out what really happened could be the answer. If it works for superheroes and in cop movies, it could work on Monday Night RAW tonight.

#2. Belair and Naomi could attack the supposed attackers on WWE RAW

If violence is the answer, Bianca Belair and Naomi could choose to not wait for a match to become official between the two teams. That could require Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, or even Triple H and other WWE officials to get it handled. That may take too much time.

Naomi and Bianca Belair could decide to attack Liv and Raquel. This would prevent the two from avoiding a match or weaseling out of anything. It would also likely be therapeutic for the duo to get some revenge on the supposed attackers.

The EST and The Glow are certainly capable of laying the two out. Both women are former world champions in WWE and have had a ton of success, including at WrestleMania. While it isn't their typical nature to just attack people, potential assaulters of their friend may mean an exception is made on RAW.

#1. They could bring Jade Cargill back to get revenge

Jade Cargill's assault was shocking. A WWE match on SmackDown was interrupted with a video showcasing Jade laid out and both battered and bloody on top of the windshield of a car in the backstage area.

Since then, Jade has been completely absent from WWE television. Bianca Belair and Naomi have made it their mission to find out who attacked her, and now that they have an 'answer, ' The Storm can find her way back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

During an in-ring segment with The Judgment Day, Bianca Belair, and Naomi, the EST, and the Glow could surprise the heels with the return of Jade. Cargill could then rush down to the ring and lay out both Liv and Raquel with kicks and power moves. This would be sweet revenge if the pair really were her attackers, and fans would lose it to see Jade Cargill back.

