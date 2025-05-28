4 Things Bianca Belair could do on WWE SmackDown this week

Bianca Belair has been away from the ring since WrestleMania 41 after suffering an injury to her finger. She has fully recovered from the injury and is ready to return on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

It's unclear what the current plans are for The EST, who has had a rough past few months. She watched Jade Cargill and Naomi destroy each other, ending a strong bond between the three stars. Moreover, she failed to win the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, while also ending her undefeated winning streak on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That said, let's look at four things Bianca Belair might do in her return to SmackDown.

#4. Bianca Belair could join The Street Profits

The EST and The Street Profits (Photo source: wwe.com)

Last week's main event on SmackDown saw The Street Profits defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom. They were on their way to retain the title when The Wyatt Sicks returned and attacked both teams to end the show.

It's unclear if Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are ready to align with Nathan Frazer and Axiom to fight off The Wyatt Sicks. With Nikki Cross needing an opponent, Bianca Belair could be the perfect foil against her. For those unaware, Belair is married to Ford in real life.

#3. A potential confrontation with Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton confronted Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. It appeared that one of the two veterans would be Stratton's next challenger, but Bliss is in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and Flair lost to Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

With Stratton still without an opponent at MITB, Bianca Belair could confront her and challenge her for the WWE Women's Championship. Belair will get plenty of support from the Knoxville faithful, who likely want her to hold a title again.

#2. Bianca Belair might be inserted into the MITB qualifying match

The EST is in the MITB poster (Photo source: wwe.com)

The final qualifying match for the women's MITB ladder match is Naomi vs. Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill. The winner will be the final woman from SmackDown, joining Giulia and Alexa Bliss. But what if Bianca Belair gets in and replaces someone from the Triple Threat match?

One possibility is if someone gets taken out, like Jade Cargill, which furthers her story with Belair and Naomi even more. Who attacked her this time around? Are Belair and Naomi conspiring against Cargill? It's an interesting story that would add a layer of intrigue after what happened in November.

#1. Possible heel turn, costing Jade Cargill a spot in the MITB match

Another option for Bianca Belair is to turn heel by costing Jade Cargill her qualifying match, allowing Naomi to enter the Women's MITB ladder match. It could lead to Cargill feuding with Belair heading into SummerSlam, with Nia Jax possibly getting involved as well.

Naomi's heel work has been fantastic, which could get rewarded with a spot in the MITB ladder match. It's also not a bad idea to give her the briefcase since it could bring her new heel character to a higher level.

