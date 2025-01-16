4 Things that can happen if Gunther loses the World Heavyweight Championship before WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther seems set to carry the World Heavyweight Championship into WWE WrestleMania 41. However, a loss for The Ring General before The Show of Shows could cause a ripple effect in the company.

After Seth Rollins and Damian Priest, Gunther has done a fine job at elevating the prestige of the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, many other top stars have done great work on RAW and could be in for a title run soon.

WWE fans could see The Ring General lose the gold before WrestleMania 41 to change the company's landscape. It could result in many big storylines that could make the show more entertaining.

Check out the four things that can happen if Gunther loses his title before WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Royal Rumble winner could target the World Heavyweight Champion

Several WWE stars hope to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship looks more appealing to some big names.

Roman Reigns has already made it clear that he wants to win the Rumble match and challenge Rhodes. CM Punk also name-dropped The American Nightmare after his big win over Seth Rollins on RAW on Netflix.

However, the Royal Rumble winner’s focus could turn to the WHC if someone other than Gunther holds it till WrestleMania. A bigger name such as Seth Rollins, CM Punk, or Drew McIntyre could make the world title match more exciting.

#3. Gunther can fight Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest rumored matches for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year includes a bout between Gunther and Goldberg. Triple H already did well to plant the seeds for their rivalry last year, and it’ll be interesting to see if they test each other out in the ring soon.

Losing the World Heavyweight Championship could allow The Ring General to face the veteran in a non-title match. A contest between the two men without a title on the line would make sense.

Goldberg is past his prime and he could simply pass the torch to The Ring General in their encounter. A non-title match would allow two or more other stars to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship on the show.

#2. CM Punk could headline WrestleMania if he wins the title

WWE has already tested out Gunther and CM Punk against each other in the ring during recent Live Shows. The two men could get into a rivalry for the World Heavyweight Title soon.

Punk has already announced himself for the 30-man Royal Rumble match. He could fail to win the match but still get into a rivalry with The Ring General owing to his star power.

The Best in the World could defeat Gunther for the title and walk into WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion. It could also fulfill his dream of main eventing The Show of Shows.

CM Punk could do better as the WHC at ‘Mania given his star power and popularity. He could have a great match against someone like Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins for the championship.

#1. Roman Reigns and CM Punk could have a World Heavyweight Championship match

CM Punk could become the World Heavyweight Champion if Gunther loses the title before WrestleMania 41. That could open up a world of possibilities for Roman Reigns.

The OTC announced his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match through Paul Heyman. Reigns has his sights set on Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, Roman Reigns’ plans could change if CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight Title. The OTC could decide to challenge The Best in the World instead.

The angle would work extremely well, especially since both men are huge draws. They could have a match headlining the show to elevate the value of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk’s favor from Heyman could come into play during the contest, allowing him to retain the title on the big stage.

