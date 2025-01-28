4 Things that can happen if Logan Paul wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Logan Paul finally made his much-anticipated return in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The social media star interrupted the opening segment between reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Seth Rollins.

The 29-year-old received Dominik Mysterio-level heat from the crowd and was barely allowed to speak. Nevertheless, The Maverick announced that he’d make his in-ring return by entering the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match in a bid to secure his spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event.

In response, Gunther expressed his wish to see Logan win the Men's Rumble so he could slap that “stupid smirk” out of the YouTuber's face at The Show of Shows.

In this article, let's take a look at four things that can happen if Logan Paul wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match:

#4. Logan Paul could battle Gunther at WrestleMania 41

The former WWE United States Champion recently said that he’ll now focus on his pro wrestling career and strive to become a full-time star, committing his time to the Stamford-based promotion. Paul has also reiterated that his ultimate goal is to capture a world title.

If Logan Paul manages to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, he will most likely challenge Gunther for The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship. The seeds of their potential bout may have already been planted on the latest edition of RAW.

#3. Logan Paul could join a popular heel faction

Winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble would establish The Maverick as one of the top prospects on the red brand. Later, to ensure his win at WrestleMania 41, Paul could pull off a major move and join forces with The Judgment Day.

Logan has been a long-time admirer of Dominik Mysterio and has even expressed his desire to team up with The Latino Cheat in the past. In a shocking twist, the former United States Champion could join The Judgment Day, with Dirty Dom helping him capture the gold at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Gunther could turn babyface ahead of WrestleMania 41

If Logan Paul wins the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, he will most likely challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, given that he is signed to Monday Night RAW. The Maverick and The Ring General would likely put on an entertaining bout considering the contrast in their styles. However, this would also mean that it would be a heel vs. heel encounter.

Gunther has been one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion since his debut. A potential feud with The Ultimate Influencer on the Road to WrestleMania could also serve as the perfect time for The Ring General to transition into a babyface star for the first time in his WWE career.

Paul has firmly established himself as a heat magnet despite his short stint in the company. The latest episode of RAW saw the former WWE United States Champion generating Dominik Mysterio-level heat. Hence, if Logan does win the Rumble and challenges the Imperium leader in Las Vegas, Gunther may turn face ahead of his showdown against The Maverick at WrestleMania.

#1. CM Punk could still main-event WrestleMania 41

Recent reports suggest WWE is actively discussing potentially booking a blockbuster match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41. The 2025 Royal Rumble is expected to be an important event that could eventually build this anticipated rivalry.

Paul Heyman is expected to betray his Tribal Chief to help CM Punk win the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match as part of the favor The Wiseman owes to his former client. However, Roman could exact his revenge and eliminate The Best in The World during the later stages of the match. Even if Logan Paul wins the Men's Rumble and challenges Gunther, the 29-year-old is unlikely to headline The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

While Logan Paul vs. Gunther is an exciting bout, CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is a bigger box office attraction and holds more chances to headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 if the above scenario becomes a reality.

