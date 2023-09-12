4 things Dominik Mysterio can do on WWE RAW tonight

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to be part of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. However, there will be some restrictions imposed on him, as Dirty Dominik is banned from the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her championship against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback with the help of Dominik, who caused a discration, which led to Mami delivering a Riptide to Raquel to retain her title.

On last week's RAW, Raquel announced the rematch against Ripley for the Women's World Championship, but this time, Dominik Mysterio would be banned from the ringside. However, by being banned from the match, Dom will be unable to help The Eradicator retain her championship on tonight's edition of the red brand.

With that being said, let's explore four things Dominik Mysterio can do on tonight's edition of RAW after being banned from the title match.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could defend his NXT North American Title on RAW

As Dirty Dominik will fail to assist his Judgment Day member, he could possibly defend his North American Championship tonight. Dom may also issue an open challenge for his title, which would surely add an exciting element to the show. Otherwise, the company could also announce his match directly against any RAW superstar.

The last time Dominik defended his NXT North American Title was against Dragon Lee on the August 8, 2023, edition of NXT, where Dirty Dominik retained his title after the aid of the Judgment Day members.

#3. Dominik may confront Cody Rhodes on RAW return

Expand Tweet

Tonight's edition of RAW is also set to feature the return of Cody Rhodes, marking his first TV appearance since Payback 2023. However, upon his comeback, Dominik Mysterio could possibly confront him on the show.

Even during recent dark matches on RAW and SmackDown, Rhodes and Dominik faced off against each other, with the American Nightmare emerging victorious.

Both superstars also share a significant history, as Rhodes faced Dominik before at Money in the Bank 2023.

#2. Another segment between Jey Uso and Dominik

Another possible scenario that could unfold on RAW could involve Dirty Dominik having another confrontation with Jey Uso. In the previous edition of the red brand, Dominik confronted Jey and offered him an opportunity to join The Judgment Day.

However, Jey didn't respond to the offer at that time. So maybe on tonight's edition, Dominik could demand an answer from the former Bloodline member about whether he will join the villainous faction.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could crash Gunther's celebration on RAW

Gunther defeated Chad Gable last week, resulting in the Ring General becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. To celebrate this impressive achievement, the Austrian star and Imperium are set for a celebration on tonight's show.

However, the party may be crashed by Dominik Mysterio, along with Finn Balor and Damian Priest. A potential confrontation between Dominik and Gunther will surely be anticipated, as both are currently title holders in the Stamford-based Promotion.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.