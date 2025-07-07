4 things Goldberg can do on WWE RAW tonight

This coming Saturday in Atlanta, GA, Bill Goldberg is set to step into the ring for what will be the final time in his storied career as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match has been steadily built up for several months, and it was made official a few weeks ago on RAW when Goldberg returned to confront the World Heavyweight Champion and make his intentions crystal clear.

Ad

But before the showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to return to RAW tonight. With emotions high and stakes even higher, all eyes will be on what Goldberg does to set the tone for his last stand.

Monday Night RAW could provide a powerful glimpse into what's in store for Saturday night’s main event, and here are four ways his final appearance before SNME might go down.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

4. Goldberg has a final face-off with Gunther, but no major blows are exchanged

Ad

With Goldberg seemingly set to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event in what will be the last match of his legendary career, a final staredown with Gunther seems inevitable tonight.

In the build-up to their match so far, they have been face-to-face just once, three weeks ago in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The two titans could meet in the ring on RAW for a tense confrontation; no fists, no spears, and just cold, simmering intensity.

Ad

In storyline terms, RAW GM Adam Pearce might even lay down a strict no-contact rule to protect the premium clash and preserve the mystique of two of wrestling’s most dominant forces colliding for the first and only time this Saturday in Atlanta. Expect stiff glares, a war of words, and with their personalities, perhaps a shoving bout before officials rush out to calm things down.

After all, even with a "non-physicality" directive, Adam Pearce would be lucky if the confrontation did not devolve into anything other than mere shoves. Goldberg and Gunther are "alpha men," not exactly used to taking orders or following rules. With their unflinching pride, it is highly doubtful they will be able to restrain themselves and follow the "no-physicality" directives.

Ad

3. Gunther lays out Goldberg ahead of SNME

Ad

While a "respectful" standoff is possible, RAW could just as easily erupt into chaos. A confrontation between Goldberg and Gunther might spiral into a full-blown brawl, and if it does, The Ring General could walk out with a devastating statement made.

Imagine Gunther flooring Goldberg with a brutal powerbomb, gaining the psychological edge just days before their high-stakes clash. It would send a message that Bill Goldberg, for all his aura, might finally be outmatched against a dominant, younger force.

Ad

If WWE wants to lean into unpredictability and raise doubts about Goldberg’s chances, a shocking and brutal beatdown could be the way to go. It would also help the WWE Universe get behind Gunther as he attempts to fight from underneath as an underdog; not exactly something he is used to. Fans will do well to remember that age-old trope that the person left lying on their back on a go-home show is likely going over in the major premium live event match!

Ad

While Gunther standing tall would raise doubts, and at the same time, expectations of Goldberg winning the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday, in a meta way, the age-old trope may actually be a hint that Bill Goldberg may be able to accomplish the unthinkable again.

2. Goldberg spears Gunther out of his boots and sends a thunderous message

Ad

In classic Goldberg fashion, RAW could end with a bang, if the WWE Hall of Famer and the World Heavyweight Champion close the show tonight. If their confrontation explodes into chaos, it might be Goldberg who delivers the "last word," with a thunderous spear that flattens Gunther and brings the crowd to its feet.

It would be the perfect throwback to his heyday, a powerful reminder that the Hall of Famer still has enough in the tank to pull off one last miracle. With his eyes on the World Heavyweight Championship and his legacy on the line, Goldberg could use this moment to rally the fans and make them believe, just maybe, that lightning can strike one final time.

Ad

Goldberg will be aiming for his fifth world title at SNME, and while a win may seem unlikely, he has shocked the world on several occasions since 2016, most notably against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and then with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2020.

Fans may think it is unlikely he wins at SNME, but despite his stature, the two-time Universal Champion has been the underdog countless times. If he stands tall over Gunther, it adds a layer of unpredictability ahead of SNME.

Ad

To preserve the novelty of the match, things might not go further, and a Spear, instead of multiple ones and perhaps a Jackhammer, would be enough to set the tone for Saturday.

1. Goldberg runs back the clock as he gets into a good old-fashioned pull-apart brawl one last time

Nothing gets a live crowd going quite like a good old-fashioned pull-apart brawl, especially with someone like Goldberg and Gunther involved. Goldberg has engaged in some hellacious ones through the course of his career, and if he can still go physically, fans might see something extraordinary tonight.

Ad

Tonight could simply be about two behemoths giving a preview of Saturday Night's Main Event in the simplest way possible, by showcasing through their actions, and not words, that they will do whatever it takes on Saturday. This wouldn't be about figuring out unique ways to develop intrigue and unpredictability, but just a treat for fans who would like Goldberg's final run to pay off royally in the simplest way possible.

Monday Night RAW could just showcase that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion can still go and then some, and it wouldn't be about who stands tall, but the fact that come Saturday, both Goldberg and Gunther are willing to lay it all on the line. Superstars like Goldberg and Gunther do not need to be overbooked; they just need to be presented as being true to who they are: badass monsters who stop at nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!