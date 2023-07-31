4 things that could happen when 26 year old star makes WWE RAW singles debut - Absent star to return?

WWE RAW is set to be a big show. Brock Lesnar will be in the house, which means he and Cody will likely end up scrapping. Logan Paul is also expected on the show. Additionally, a blockbuster Judgment Day tag team match is booked.

One of the more interesting parts of Monday Night RAW will be the in-ring debut of a female superstar in one-on-one competition. Maxxine Dupri will take on Valhalla in the former's first-ever singles match on a massive stage.

Dupri isn't an experienced in-ring talent, but she is being coached by Otis and Master Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy. Meanwhile, Valhalla has years of wrestling experience under her belt and has the vicious and vile Viking Raiders by her side.

What will happen when Maxxine Dupri has her debut singles match on Monday Night RAW? Will she pick up a shocking win? Will an absent star return and end up interrupting the highly anticipated bout?

Below are four things that could happen when Maxxine Dupri makes her WWE RAW singles debut.

#4. Maxxine Dupri could pick up a huge victory

Maxxine Dupri is one of WWE's brightest young superstars. She's only been on the main roster since last year, yet she's managed to become an extremely popular wrestler on Monday Night RAW.

Her main roster journey started with her leading the Maximum Male Models, taking over for the group from her brother Max Dupri. Whatever happened to that guy, anyway? In time, however, she became a member of the Alpha Academy and is ready to perform in the ring.

While Maxxine is new to the in-ring game, she could pick up her first-ever singles win in WWE. She may need to do it with a quick pin, but a more exciting option is for Maxxine to win by submission. With her training from Master Gable, could Dupri bust out an Ankle Lock? Regardless, a big win would be shocking, yet exciting.

#3. Valhalla may dominate Maxxine in a one-on-one environment

Valhalla on SmackDown

Valhalla is a mystery to many WWE Superstars. With face paint, a spooky entrance, and a large horned hat, she gives off a very intimidating presence. Fans may forget her history in wrestling thanks to her over-the-top appearance, however.

She was better known as Sarah Logan prior to her return to WWE. As Logan, she was a threat on NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She was a key member of The Riott Squad who imposed their will on their opponents.

Given the creepy superstar's experience in the ring, she may very well defeat Maxxine Dupri. While Maxxine shows promise, experience is tough to beat. Don't be surprised if Valhalla hits a massive slam of some kind to Dupri and picks up the win over the rookie.

#2. Both factions could end up clashing, leading to chaos

Alpha Academy

While the feud between Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla has been heating up, fans shouldn't forget the other four people featured in the storyline. The Viking Raiders and the other two members of Alpha Academy are involved too.

The matches between Erik, Ivar, Chad Gable, and Otis on WWE RAW have been fantastic. While The Viking Raiders won the Viking Rules Match, Gable and Otis made it clear that things weren't finished between the two teams yet.

When Valhalla and Maxxine clash on WWE RAW, the bout may end in chaos. Gable, Erik, Ivar, and Otis may end up all fighting both in and outside of the ring. This would lead to the referee throwing the entire match out. Then all six could come back together for one last bout.

#1. Piper Niven could return to WWE television and attack both women

Piper Niven is one of WWE's most underrated stars. She has been with the company for several years now, first as part of NXT UK and then later Monday Night RAW where she's remained ever since.

The powerful Scot has unfortunately been absent from television. She last competed on RAW back in April, although she's been on Main Event and at live events since then. Still, her absence could change come WWE RAW.

Instead of Maxxine and Valhalla having a clean or obvious finish, the bout may end in a No Contest through interference. The powerful Piper Niven may appear and attack both women, setting her up on a path of destruction moving forward.