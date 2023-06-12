4 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (June 12) - Popular star's match ends in controversy; Current champion faces a huge loss

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on June 12, 2023. The Stamford-based promotion has announced three matches for Monday's show.

While Cody Rhodes is scheduled to take on The Miz in a one-on-one contest, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lock horns with Imperium in a tag match. Furthermore, Matt Riddle will square off against Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

On that note, here are four things that could unfold on the show:

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat Imperium on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Gunther defeated Kevin Owens in a one-on-one contest after interference from Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Given how things unfolded, the company has announced that The PrizeFighter and the former Honorary Uce will take on Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag match on WWE RAW. While it could be anybody's game, KO and Sami are currently the favorites to win the encounter.

The babyface duo could register a big win over Imperium on the upcoming show.

#3. Cody Rhodes makes easy work of The Miz

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes feature as a special guest on Miz TV. However, the segment turned south pretty quickly.

Rhodes got involved in a confrontation with The Miz before decking him with his casted arm to end the segment. Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that Cody will square off against The Miz on Monday night.

Fans can expect The American Nightmare to make easy work of his opponent to earn a quick victory.

#2. Imperium costs Matt Riddle a win in the MITB qualifying match

Matt Riddle will lock horns with Damian Priest for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he could face a heartbreaking loss in the match due to interference from Imperium.

As you may know, The Original Bro is currently involved in an angle with the heel stable on the red brand. The two parties have been going back and forth with each other over the last few weeks.

Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Imperium make their presence felt during the MITB qualifying match to cost Riddle a win.

#1. WWE presents Rhea Ripley with a revamped Women's Title

Much like Asuka was presented with a new Women's Championship, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to unveil a revamped Women's title for Rhea Ripley on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Given that Asuka's new title looked similar to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, speculation has it that Ripley's revamped title could be a version of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Will that be the case? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Asuka's revamped Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes