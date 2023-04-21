4 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (April 21, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of Shinsuke Nakamura. The former King of Strong Style defeated Madcap Moss in a one-on-one match following his return. Also on the show, Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle.

The Stamford-based company will look to keep the momentum going when tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown emanates live from the Schottenstien Center in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE has announced that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on tonight's show. Furthermore, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the Women's Tag Team Championships, while Braun Strowman & Ricochet will take on The Viking Raiders in a tag match on Friday's show.

On that note, here are four things that could unfold tonight on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeat The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Viking Raiders attack Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Erik and Ivar will now lock horns with The Monster of All Monsters and the high-flyer in a tag match on tonight's show.

While The Viking Raiders could have their moments in the match, fans can expect Ricochet and Strowman to prevail over their opponents.The babyface duo could make easy work of their rivals to end the night on a high note.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan successfully defend their Women's Tag Team Championships

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan made an appearance on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown to celebrate their title win against Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. However, the duo were interrupted by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The heel duo are now set to challenge Morgan and Raquel for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, Green and Deville walking out as the new champs seems like a distant possibility. Fans can expect the current Women's Tag Team Champions to make easy work of their rivals to earn a quick victory.

#2. Karrion Kross attacks Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura made his WWE return on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. The former Royal Rumble winner made easy work of Madcap Moss, defeating him to earn an easy win following his return. Following that, Karrion Kross cut an ominous promo, hinting at a feud with Nakamura.

Fans can expect the company to kick off the same tonight on SmackDown. The creative team could have Kross launch a brutal attack on Nakamura. This potential angle would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but also plant the seeds for a high-profile feud between the duo.

#1. Gunther prevails over Xavier Woods

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods on tonight's episode of the blue brand. This came to fruition after the former Tag Team Champion interrupted Imperium last week.

This match has the potential to be entertaining if WWE allows it to flourish. Woods could give it his all in the quest to become the new Intercontinental Champion. However, that may not prove to be enough, as he may succumb to a loss in the end.

Fans can expect Gunther to dominate the bout before pinning his rival to defend his title successfully.

Are you excited about SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes