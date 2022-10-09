4 Things that could happen on WWE RAW following Extreme Rules 2022 (October 10, 2022)

The fallout episode of RAW, following Extreme Rules 2022, is scheduled to emanate live from Brooklyn, New York, on October 7, 2022. The upcoming episode is being advertised as the season premiere of Monday Night RAW.

WWE has announced that D-Generation X will feature on the upcoming show to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The show will also witness a special appearance from The Bloodline.

Furthermore, Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, and Johnny Gargano will take on Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW. All in all, the season premiere of WWE's apex show promised to be an epic ride.

So without further ado, let's take a look at four things that could unfold on RAW following Extreme Rules.

#4. Roman Reigns asks the Brooklyn crowd to acknowledge him before vowing to destroy Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

As mentioned earlier, the season premiere of RAW will witness The Bloodline make a special appearance. Fans can expect the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, to address the crowd regarding his upcoming match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

As always, The Tribal Chief could ask the live audience to acknowledge him before vowing to destroy Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE decides to spice things up by having The Maverick interrupt the proceedings once again.

#3. The Fiend interrupts D-Generation X on RAW

After months and months of speculation, Bray Wyatt finally made a sensational return to WWE at Extreme Rules. As expected, Wyatt's return sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

While it would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Eater of Worlds, the odds of Wyatt making his presence felt during D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary celebration can't be ruled out. One should not forget that during his initial stint with the company, The Fiend had a reputation for targeting WWE Legends.

If Triple H decides to put Wyatt over at his own expense, then The Eater of Worlds could show up during DX's celebration segment to take out the faction. As a result, this would add some serious momentum behind his back.

#2. Seth Rollins becomes the new United States Champion

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of the red brand. This came to fruition after the latter attacked the former last week following The Almighty's match against Mustafa Ali.

Truth be told, Bobby Lashley's recent stint as the United States Champion has been a bit underwhelming. Despite being billed as the top babyface on the red brand, The Almighty is struggling to break through.

Thus, WWE could throw a curveball at us by having The Visionary prevail over Lashley to become the new champion in the upcoming episode.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Give me Brock Lesnar confronting DC in the Fight Pit after Rollins/Riddle at #ExtremeRules Give me Brock Lesnar confronting DC in the Fight Pit after Rollins/Riddle at #ExtremeRules https://t.co/1ckw9jmXxK

As per reports, Brock Lesnar is set to feature in a bout at Crown Jewel. Hence, WWE could have him make a shocking return to the company on Monday night to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

While names such as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley have been making the rounds as Lesnar's potential opponents at the event, the creative team could spice things up by booking the former WWE Champion in a feud against former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier.

Both Lesnar and Cormier have some unfinished business between them and pitting them against each other would surely be "best for business."

Will Brock Lesnar return on the upcoming episode of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

