4 things you should know about NXT 2.0’s Solo Sikoa

Since his October 26, 2021 debut at Halloween Havoc, the NXT 2.0 Superstar known as Solo Sikoa has taken the world by storm with his in-ring skills.

His current feud with Gunther and Imperium has firmly established him as one of the show's fastest rising stars. If Sikoa continues his tremendous performance in NXT, fans will soon see him enter the main roster.

While not much is known about Solo Sikoa, here are four things you can't miss about the rising Samoan star.

4. Solo Sikoa wrestled as Sefa Fatu in the independent circuit

Solo @WWESoloSikoa

Click link below to watch full match



youtu.be/0QQvz_PIJCQ Sefa Fatu vs Willie MackClick link below to watch full match Sefa Fatu vs Willie Mack Click link below to watch full matchyoutu.be/0QQvz_PIJCQ https://t.co/0l3F0yzxhj

Before signing with WWE, Solo rose to prominence as Sefa Fatu. He wrestled for various promotions in the independent circuit and has even shared the ring with a few big names.

He faced Carlito at Old School Championship Wrestling Shawn Daivari and Willie Mack at FSW. He was also involved in a tag-team match with Jacob Fatu against the team of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mr. Anderson at GLCW/HOH 57: Blizzard Brawl 15- "Challenge Of The SuperFriends."

#3. Solo Sikoa is a former FSW Nevada State Champion and AWF Heavyweight Champion

Sikoa on the independent circuit.

Sikoa was signed to the Las Vegas-based promotion, Future Stars of Wrestling. He ended Graves' 258 day FSW Nevada State Championship reign by defeating him at No Escape 2019. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi witnessed Solo's championship win, even delivering a Stinkface to the opponent's manager, Sal E.

Solo lost the belt 149 days later to Hammerstone at the FSW Ten Year Anniversary Show on June 23.

"The Street Champion" also won gold at the Arizona Wrestling Federation, winning the company's most prestigious title, the AWF Heavyweight Championship. He was the 19th AWF Heavyweight Champion, defeating Watson at AWF Overdrive VI on August 10, 2019. He reigned as champion for 418 days before vacating the championship on October 20, 2020.

#2. Rikishi trained solo Sikoa

Solo is the youngest son of Rikishi.

Before beginning his career on the independent circuit, Solo learned the foundations of professional wrestling from none other than his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

He trained at The Performance Center alongside other prospective WWE Superstars upon signing with WWE. He was part of the August 2021 group that included Tiffany Stratton, Gable Steveson's brother Bobby, Ben Buchanan (son of Bull Buchanan), and Joshua Dawkins, trained by D-Von Dudley.

#1. Solo Sikoa is part of the Anoa'i Family

Solo's real name is Joseph Fatu. Rikishi (Solofa Fatu Jr.) is his father, and he is the younger brother to Jimmy and Jey Uso. He is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, including his cousin Roman Reigns, Rikishi, High Chief Peter Maivia, Umaga, Yokozuna, and The Rock.

His cousin and frequent tag-team partner is Jacob Fatu, who is signed to Major League Wrestling and currently holds the record as their longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion at 819 days. He also teamed up with his father and trainer Rikishi at the Zelo Pro 1 Year Anniversary Show on August 24, 2018.

How many things did you already know about Solo? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy