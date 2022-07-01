WWE Money in the Bank 2022: 4 things Logan Paul could do at the event 

WWE recently made a huge statement of intent by signing YouTube sensation Logan Paul to a multi-year contract. He is now expected to appear at multiple WWE premium live events as he looks to make a name for himself in professional wrestling.

Paul impressed the WWE Universe with his debut in the squared circle at WrestleMania 38. He looked at home sharing the ring with The Miz and The Mysterios. His work was widely praised by fans and critics as one of the best celebrity performances in the wrestling ring.

With Money in the Bank scheduled for this Saturday, we cannot rule out the possibility of him appearing at the event.

On that note, here are four things Logan Paul can do at Money in the Bank 2022.

#4 on our list of things Logan Paul can do at Money in the Bank 2022: Interact with superstars as part of backstage segments

Paul could kick off his WWE run with a solid backstage segment

Logan Paul could make his official debut at Money in the Bank as part of a backstage segment. Him interacting with other superstars would be a good way for the company to introduce him to the WWE Universe.

Paul can interact with popular superstars like Riddle and The Street Profits given his current babyface status. These will be fun little interactions that will give his WWE character some development. Despite his celebrity status, he will need to stand out from other superstars, and segments like these will help him.

#3 He turns heel and attacks The Street Profits after their match against The Usos

Yes, we are aware that Logan Paul stated his intentions to beat The Miz up. However, with the latter declaring on RAW that he and Paul will become tag team champions, it is difficult to predict whether Miz and Paul will feud or team up in the near future.

Despite Paul calling The Miz out during his contract signing, the entire thing could become a swerve. The YouTuber is much better as a heel, and if he attacks The Street Profits after their match at Money in the Bank, it could kick off a great run for him in the company.

Paul and Miz could then take on the best teams in the tag division. Things could eventually culminate in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which would be in line with The A-Lister's vision.

#2 He cuts a scathing promo on The Miz

Miz and Paul celebrated wildly after picking up a huge win at WrestleMania 38 as tag team partners. However, said celebrations were short-lived, as Miz turned on his teammate and laid him out with a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Paul is still upset about what happened at 'Mania, as evidenced by his challenge to The A-Lister during his contract signing. If he decides to show up at Money in the Bank for his debut, he could make quite the impression by verbally ripping into The Miz. The YouTuber seems to be a great talker, and WWE can capitalize on it by having him cut a stellar promo.

#1 Reveal himself as the seventh man in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Will Paul be the final man in this match?

The 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is a seven-man affair. At the time of writing, however, only six have been announced. This mystery participant will join Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle in the match to decide who Mr. Money in the Bank will be.

Imagine the scenes if WWE does not reveal the seventh man on SmackDown and has Logan Paul reveal himself as the final entrant. Him getting a chance to become Mr. Money in the Bank in his first official WWE match will be huge. If he actually ends up winning the briefcase, the entire wrestling world's meltdown would be quite a sight.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far