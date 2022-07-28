4 things that may change with Triple H as creative head

Post Vince McMahon announcing his retirement, it was soon revealed that Triple H will head WWE's creative team. The announcement has the majority of the WWE universe rejoicing about the welcome change.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Triple H will assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties, per WWE Triple H will assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties, per WWE https://t.co/HgyxCZ4QQA

It's no shocker that Vince McMahon is responsible for WWE being where it is today. But over the past few years, the former WWE chairman has seemingly lost his touch. With storylines becoming more predictable, fans seem tired of seeing the same guys at the top.

Hence, the announcement that Triple H will be leading the creative team is a welcome change. The Game will offer a fresh perspective on a product that has become stale over the past few years.

Having seen how Triple H has transformed NXT into being the best show WWE has to offer, here are 4 things we think that may change with him as the creative head.

4. Triple H will give more importance to the women's division unlike Vince

WWE's women's division will receive more importance under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Women's wrestling has come a long way in the past few decades, with women wrestlers now being portrayed as formidable athletes who add substance to the WWE product. Much of this evolution can be attributed to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Now, with The Game taking over the creative responsibilities, we can expect a greater emphasis to be placed on the women's division where a lot of women wrestlers could be placed in more prominent storylines and feuds.

We might even get to see a couple of intergender matches, the likes of which have been teased in the past.

3. More freedom to commentators

Commentators can expect more freedom when doing their job

Commentary is a core part of the WWE product that can keep fans engaged by informing them about key developments in storylines as well as any other important announcements.

Those who follow WWE closely will know that Vince had a stranglehold over what the commentators were allowed to say. There were rumors that Vince would often scream at Michael Cole through his headset, instructing him on what he should say.

There is also a list of phrases that commentators are banned from using in the WWE.

Triple H, on the other hand, might take a more hands-off approach and allow his commentators to do what they are paid to do. This could lead to better and edgier commentary. Giving the commentary team more freedom could elevate the experience and build excitement amongst fans.

2. Triple H will push different types of wrestlers

Triple H will consider pushing different wrestlers

For the past couple of years, WWE has put certain superstars (Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar) on a pedestal and pushed them to the moon. This has resulted in outrage amongst fans over the years.

However, Roman Reigns turning heel two years ago was a welcome change, but the underlying problem still exists.

In a roster containing 50+ superstars, fans want to see different guys being pushed occasionally but this hasn't happened yet. And while there were guys like Kevin Owens and Finn Balor who received a push when they first arrived on the main roster, their downfall was even quicker.

A big reason for this is Vince McMahon, who has been heavily involved in the creative process and is often known to change his mind. Things may be slightly different with Triple H, who will try to stamp his style on the product. This may result in a lot of new faces in the main event scene.

1.Better treatment of NXT call-ups

NXT superstars should receive much better treatment after their main roster call-up

One of the most baffling things about Vince was the way he booked the NXT call-up. It seemed as if they were considered fodder for the main roster talent. Superstars who dominated NXT would receive their main roster call-up only to fall flat on their face.

A good example of this would be Karrion Kross who dominated NXT but when he debuted on RAW, he endured a loss to Jeff Hardy in his debut match. Keith Lee was another impressive superstar to evergrace the NXT ring. But since he was called up to the main roster, his push instantly dwindled. It almost felt like Vince didn't know what to do with him, and the superstar was released as a result.

That's not to say that all the NXT call-ups were a disaster. The likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were able to rise above the rest to maintain a position in the main event scene but almost everybody else has fallen victim to the call-up trap.

Now with the King of Kings at the helm, things can be expected to change for the better. It was Triple H who brought NXT into the limelight and he would be the best person to figure out how to use these superstars' potential.

