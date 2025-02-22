4 Things that may happen if Cody Rhodes turns heel and joins The Rock

The Rock made one of the most tempting offers ever to Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Final Boss offered the Undisputed WWE Champion a life of glitz, glamour, and undisputed success if the latter chose to become ''his champion.''

Cody Rhodes is known for being his own man and not accepting shortcuts to success. However, if The American Nightmare does change his mind, here are four things from this alliance that may benefit the reigning world champion:

#4. Cody Rhodes could reduce his Undisputed WWE Championship defenses

The American Nightmare prides himself on being a workhorse champion, wrestling night after night, whether it's on TV or at live events. However, the 39-year-old may not want to work as hard as he is currently if he turns heel.

If Cody Rhodes sells his soul to The Rock, his title reign could become similar to his predecessor, Roman Reigns. His title defenses and appearances on WWE TV may reduce, giving him time to be with his family.

Similar to Reigns, Rhodes could appear at only big events, helping him prolong his reign.

#3. This partnership could kick off the rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock

During one of their greatest segments heading into Bad Blood 2024, Roman Reigns told Cody Rhodes that he was coming to take what was his. Seeing The Rock helping Rhodes stay champion and progress in life could hurt The Head of The Table if The American Nightmare joins forces with The Final Boss.

Post WrestleMania 41, the unexpected alliance could trigger a rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock. The Final Boss helping the man who took everything away from his family could lead to the Undisputed Tribal Chief confronting his cousin.

Their feud could start at this year's SummerSlam, eventually leading to an in-ring showdown at WrestleMania 42, which we now know would be held in New Orleans.

#2. The new Bloodline could align with the Undisputed WWE Champion

Since winning the Men's Royal Rumble in 2023, both versions of the Bloodline have been a huge problem for The American Nightmare. If Rhodes shakes hands with The Final Boss, the new Bloodline may finally be out of his way.

The Rock could instruct Solo Sikoa and Co. to not interfere in the Undisputed Champion's affairs. Not only that, he could also instruct the group to help Cody, making the 39-year-old the leader of the stable when The Final Boss isn't around. This would make The American Nightmare untouchable in the company.

#1. This could make Cody Rhodes one of the biggest heels in WWE and give rise to new babyfaces

Many WWE fans have been waiting for the time when The American Nightmare turns heel. That time could finally come at the Elimination Chamber PLE if Cody sells his soul to The Rock. We may then see one of the biggest heel runs of this era from Rhodes.

However, this may also give rise to new babyfaces in the main event scene. LA Knight, who is already a huge fan favorite, could finally become a main-event player.

We could also get a role reversal storyline of WrestleMania XL in the future, with Cody Rhodes being the ultimate heel and Roman Reigns being the ultimate babyface.

