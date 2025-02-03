4 things that may happen if Cody Rhodes has to vacate the Undisputed WWE Championship due to injury

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is done and dusted. The focus now shifts to The Road to WrestleMania 41. Fans are eager for the upcoming post-Rumble episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The weekly flagship shows will feature all the fallouts from the Indianapolis-based event. Rumors suggest Cody Rhodes might convey some unfortunate news to fans.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been feuding since Bad Blood in 2024. The rivalry between Cody and KO appears to have reached its climax, with Rhodes retaining his title. They began strong, and most of the bout was a fast-paced back-and-forth affair.

However, backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond revealed that The American Nightmare suffered multiple injuries during the match, and his in-ring status was currently unclear. Cody will appear on this week’s SmackDown and if his injuries turn out to be serious, he could be forced to relinquish his title.

That said, in this article let’s take a look at four things that may happen if Cody Rhodes has to relinquish his Undisputed WWE Championship.

#4. Cody Rhodes might miss WrestleMania 41

With the 2025 Royal Rumble having concluded and two strong challengers punched their tickets to the biggest stage in pro wrestling, WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. If Cody Rhodes's injuries turn out to be severe, he could be vacating his title despite being a workhorse champion.

Following his injuries, Cody Rhodes might even skip WrestleMania 41, although The Showcase of The Immortals is still more than two months away. Jey Uso winning the Rumble was an unexpected shocker, and some speculated that the Stamford-based promotion pulled the trigger on Main Event Jey Uso winning the Rumble after Rhodes's injury was known. However, it is purely speculative, and there have been no such reports backing up such claims.

#3. 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Championship

If Cody Rhodes vacates his Undisputed WWE Championship due to injuries after his punishing Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025 on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion will be left with no major titleholder, with WrestleMania looming large.

However, Triple H could fix the crisis at the upcoming 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event by announcing that the men’s Elimination Chamber match this year would crown a new Undisputed WWE Champion. John Cena has already announced himself entering the Chamber, which makes it already grander.

#2. WWE bans booking Ladder Matches for championships

The Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE for the Undisputed WWE Championship was indeed a scary bout and had multiple breathtaking sequences.

Supposing Cody Rhodes had sustained a severe injury from this match at the Indianapolis-based show and had to relinquish his title because of that, the booking would receive some criticism for the same. In that case, there’s a chance Triple H might ban booking future Ladder Matches featuring singles bouts, especially with the major champions, as it increases the risk of the star getting an injury and jeopardizes the entire storyline frame and timelines.

#1. Cody Rhodes turning heel

Cody Rhodes has been the leading babyface of the Stamford-based promotion since he wrapped the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist. Fans have been anticipating Rhodes’ heel turn and often compare him with the villainous character of Homelander from The Boys.

After he defeated Kevin Owens, The American Nightmare stood and celebrated on the announce table right above the bloodied KO. Fans saw it as a hint about Rhodes’ future heel turn.

There’s a possibility that Cody Rhodes will relinquish his title. He could return as a heel superstar and could shock the world.

