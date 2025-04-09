4 Things Nick Aldis can do on WWE SmackDown to get revenge on Randy Orton

Randy Orton hit Nick Aldis with the three most dangerous words in WWE on last week’s SmackDown.

The Viper was devastated after finding out that Kevin Owens could not compete in their match at WrestleMania 41. He vented his frustration by taking down the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO.

As of this writing, Orton is without a match for The Show of Shows this year. This is terrible news for the man who returned after a lengthy hiatus to face Kevin Owens in a grudge match.

Nick Aldis could come out on WWE SmackDown to get some revenge on Randy Orton. It would make sense to take the story forward after The Viper did the unthinkable on SmackDown.

Check out the four things Nick Aldis can do to get revenge on Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The Viper could be suspended

Many fans will remember that this is the second time Randy Orton has hit Nick Aldis with an RKO. The Viper did so over a year ago and paid double the fine for it, claiming that he would do it again.

Orton did so last Friday night and has already paid for it in advance. Nick Aldis could take a step ahead and announce that he is suspending The Viper for two weeks.

The move will officially take Randy Orton out of WrestleMania 41. It could be smart to keep him away from the show now that he doesn’t have a scheduled match for the event.

#3. Nick Aldis could make a major announcement about his WWE future

Nick Aldis has been a calming force on SmackDown since becoming the brand’s General Manager. Before coming into WWE, he was a full-time wrestler and is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

The SmackDown GM could announce that he is ready to lace up his boots once again to teach Randy Orton a lesson. In doing so, a match between the two top stars could be booked on Friday night.

The story is already there, and fans on social media have been begging for the match to be made official. It would be great to see Nick enter the ring for a match against The Viper.

#2. Hire Omos to destroy Randy Orton and get him his next match

Nick Aldis could appear on SmackDown and call out Randy Orton to the ring. He could demand an apology from The Viper but get a negative response.

He could then have Omos attack Orton out of nowhere and destroy the 14-time world champion. The Nigerian Giant could crush The Viper under his feet before standing tall with Aldis.

The SmackDown GM could then announce a match between the two men for WWE WrestleMania 41. In doing so, Aldis could turn heel for the first time and turn his character around.

Omos may not be the best option to face Randy Orton, but he has faced some top names in the company. He could give The Viper a good match and a memorable win at ‘Mania while making his return.

#!. Nick Aldis could bring back a former WWE Superstar

Reports suggest Rusev and Aleister Black re-signed with WWE after leaving AEW. Their move could help save WrestleMania for Randy Orton, who is one of the company’s top stars.

Aldis could appear on SmackDown to announce that he has found someone to challenge The Viper at WrestleMania. This could bring Orton out to the middle before either Rusev or Aleister Black attacks him to set up the contest.

While the build-up for the match won’t be as great, it would still allow Orton to compete at WrestleMania against a top name. It would also allow one of the returning WWE stars to compete in a big match upon their return.

