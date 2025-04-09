4 things Nick Aldis can do on WWE SmackDown to get revenge on Randy Orton

The SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, had a rough outing last week on the blue brand. Randy Orton lost his calm and launched a vicious RKO on him after hearing that his WrestleMania 41 match against Kevin Owens was pulled out of the card as KO is medically unfit.
Many fans are now predicting that WWE might build a rivalry between Randy Orton and GM Nick Aldis, the foundation of which was laid by the company on SmackDown.
In this article, we look at four things General Manager Nick Aldis could do on the blue brand to get his revenge on Randy Orton.
#1. Nick Aldis could bring former AEW stars to punish Randy Orton
The Apex Predator has been left with no opponents for WrestleMania 41. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton may announce an open challenge for a match at The Show of Shows.
Aldis may come out and ask Orton to stay patient and could tell him that he is working on getting him a perfect opponent as a replacement for Kevin Owens.
Nick could directly introduce Orton’s Mania opponent at the event and bring back former AEW stars Rusev or Aleister Black to punish him for his actions.
Both these former WWE Superstars were released from AEW and are heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion.
#2. GM might make his WWE in-ring debut
Nick Aldis has been working in the role of General Manager since his WWE debut. Many might not know that he also has an impeccable wrestling record.
He won multiple championships in major indie promotions before his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. There have been rumors that the company is considering bringing the 38-year-old executive back in the ring.
Aldis could challenge Randy Orton for a wrestling match, replacing The Prizefighter in the process.
#3. The Viper might get suspended
Nick Aldis could kick off the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown and announce that he is suspending former WWE Champion Randy Orton for two weeks for laying his hands on him, who is a top executive.
This way, the wrestling giant could plant seeds for the potential match between Aldis and Orton at The Show of Shows.
#4. Hire Omos to destroy Randy
Aldis could appear on SmackDown and call out Randy Orton. The Viper would come out to confront the General Manager. This could turn out to be a mistake for him, and Nick Aldis could call his 7-foot bodyguard Omos and destroy The Apex Predator.
Omos hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a while. He also recently had a stint at Pro Wrestling NOAH. The 7-foot giant captured tag titles there before relinquishing them to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.