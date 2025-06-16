4 Things Nikki Bella can do on WWE RAW after getting assaulted

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured a highly anticipated return. Nikki Bella was in the ring, microphone in hand, for the first time on an episode of Monday Night RAW in years.

Ad

The Bella twin had a falling out with the sports entertainment juggernaut, but then made a surprise appearance this past January in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. After that, many fans were hopeful she would be back in the mix, and as of RAW, she very much was.

Unfortunately, the night didn't go quite as Nikki expected. She was interrupted by Liv Morgan, leading to a harsh verbal exchange. Liv then blindsided the Hall of Famer, leaving her wiped out on the mat.

Ad

Trending

Now, Nikki is set to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight. What will she do on the red brand after her return went so tragically wrong? This article will take a look at a handful of things the Hall of Famer can do after her rough experience just last week.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Below are four things Nikki Bella can do on WWE RAW after getting assaulted.

#4. She could challenge Liv Morgan to a match at WWE Evolution

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Evolution is back! The all-women's premium live event first took place in 2018. After a successful inaugural outing, the PLE surprisingly never returned. Thankfully, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have changed that this year.

Many fans think Nikki Bella will be in action at the event. If that's the case, she could make a challenge for WWE Evolution on RAW. More specifically, she could challenge former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to a match.

Ad

After Liv's assault on Nikki last week, it would only make sense for Bella to seek revenge. While a fight is possible, having the two resolve their issues at Evolution would be far bigger. This would be a draw for the event and be a match that fans want to see.

#3. Nikki Bella could bring Brie Bella back to support her

While Nikki Bella found a lot of success in WWE as a singles competitor, she will likely always be best known as one half of The Bella Twins. Her real-life twin sister, Brie Bella, is well recognized among wrestling fans.

Ad

Brie Bella is also a former singles champion in WWE, but once again, they are best associated as a duo. Whether it’s on RAW, SmackDown, or reality television, the pair have remained inseparable in the minds of fans for over a decade and a half now.

There is a chance that Nikki could bring Brie back to have her back. Brie has also been away from World Wrestling Entertainment, but unlike Nikki, she didn't appear in the Women's Royal Rumble. This appearance would mean a lot to fans, and above all, she could help keep Nikki safe from Liv.

Ad

#2. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan could jump Nikki Bella together

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans should remember that Liv Morgan doesn't roll alone. Not only is she a Women's Tag Team Champion, but she's also part of The Judgment Day. This means, at least in theory, that Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and even Roxanne Perez could have her back.

Raquel Rodriguez, in particular, is close with Morgan. They are the record-breaking WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have stood as a united front for years now. Naturally, this spells bad news for Nikki Bella.

Ad

Come RAW tonight, Nikki could be attacked by not just Liv, but also Raquel. Perhaps Bella could gain the upper hand over Morgan, only for Raquel to show up and devastate the Hall of Famer with a brutal Powerbomb.

#1. Nikki Bella could cost Liv Morgan her match against Kairi Sane

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kairi Sane is one of the most underrated wrestlers on WWE programming today. She is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Kairi was sidelined due to injury for most of this year but made her return about a month ago.

Liv Morgan and Kairi Sane are set to go one-on-one on WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. The two previously competed against each other on the May 26, 2025 edition of the red brand, and Kairi Sane ultimately emerged victorious. There is no doubt that Liv is eager to secure a win this time around.

This might be where Nikki Bella comes in. As revenge for the attack last week, Nikki could show up and cost Morgan the match. Perhaps she could nail Liv with a forearm behind the referee's back. From there, Kairi could hit her Insane Elbow for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More