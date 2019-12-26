4 things NXT got right on its Christmas Special episode (December 25, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

NXT delivered a great episode on Christmas for its fans!

Yesterday, NXT delivered its first pre-recorded episode since moving to the USA Network in October. The episode, a Christmas Special, consisted of one Championship match along with a few other matches to give fans a treat for the holiday season.

There were a total of six matches that took place during the night, with several segments taking place in the middle to recap 2019.

The opening match saw Roderick Strong lay down an open challenge for his North American Championship which was answered by a surprise contender.

Apart from that, a huge tag team match closed the night which sent the fans home happy, thanks to a favorable result.

Shotzi Blackheart also made her debut on the show, while 205 Live’s Jack Gallagher, Lio Rush, and Tony Nese all got time to shine.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things that NXT got right on its Christmas Special episode.

#4 Blackheart’s debut

Shotzi Blackheart made her surprise debut on this week’s NXT as she took on Bianca Belair in singles competition.

While Blackheart had a lot of hype behind her, The EST of NXT wasn’t ready to allow a newcomer to go over her and make a huge statement in her first outing.

Advertisement

The two women battled in a great match where we saw Blackheart play the underdog but dominate in certain parts and even come close to picking up an upset victory over a top contender.

A couple of botched moves did show the newcomer’s nerves. However, Belair did not let that hinder their match and carried on the momentum perfectly to help her get through.

Blackheart’s time in the spotlight came to an end when Belair put her down with the KOD to bag the victory.

This was an overall good match that can work well if the company allows the two women to extend their current feud and gives them more time to work together.

1 / 4 NEXT