4 things NXT got right on this week’s episode (December 11, 2019)

WWE NXT was an absolute roller coaster this week!

WWE NXT has been delivering some fine episodes, and the brand has made a huge impression on the WWE Universe in the past few months. This week, the biggest match which took place was to determine the #1 Contender for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.

Apart from that, the Cruiserweight Championship was on the line early in the night, and the WSuperstars involved gave us a match to remember.

The women of NXT also got their time to shine, as Mia Yim came out to avenge the attacks at the hands of Dakota Kai, while Bianca Belair walked out to make a huge statement against Kayden Carter. In this article, we'll look at the 4 things WWE NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#4 Continued Kushida and Cameron Grimes’ rivalry

Kushida is an entertaining character who has gotten the crowd behind him the few times he’s taken to the ring in NXT. Last week, he defeated Cameron Grimes who entered himself into a match with the Japanese Superstar after attacking Raul Mendoza.

This week, Grimes attacked Kushida earlier in the night to take out the frustration from last week’s loss against Japanese Superstar. Later on, he competed with Mendoza inside the ring. While there is no questioning Mendoza’s talent, it was interesting to watch him almost squash Grimes in the match after an early attack.

Grimes had been built as a threat for some time, and it’s unfair to see him take two clean losses in two weeks. However, the company used this match to further build on Kushida and Grimes' rivalry, which was the right thing to do.

Kushida distracted Grimes during the latter stages of the match, and this rivalry can help both Superstars grow with the NXT Universe.

