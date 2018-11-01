4 Things Possible at WWE Crown Jewel 2018

This Friday, the road to Survivor Series takes a quick detour, as WWE will once again emanate live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with WWE Crown Jewel.

This Pay Per View event has been surrounded with controversy since it was first announced and amplified more with current events. It has even caused John Cena and Daniel Bryan to pull out of appearing at the event. However, the card is stacked and is sure to be a good one. On the Smackdown side of things, The Bar will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The New Day. In addition, AJ Styles will take on Samoa Joe once again for the WWE Championship in the Smackdown main event.

On the RAW side of the card, Braun Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar to crown a new Universal Champion after the title was vacated by Roman Reigns due to illness. In the RAW main event, Shawn Michaels will return to the ring for the first time in almost 9 years as D-Generation X takes on the Brothers of Destruction. In addition to this, four RAW superstars: Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kurt Angle as well as four Smackdown superstars: Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz will battle it out in the WWE World Cup to determine the Best in the World".

There will be seven total matches in the tournament as Angle and Ziggler as well as Rollins and Lashley go head to head in the quarterfinals on the RAW side. On the Smackdown side, Mysterio will go battle Orton and Hardy will battle the Miz in the quarterfinals.

With all of that being said, here are four things possible this Friday at WWE Crown Jewel. Also, be sure to stay tuned here at Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news and rumors regarding Crown Jewel as the event gets closer and closer.

