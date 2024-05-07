4 things Randy Orton hasn't achieved in WWE 

When one looks back at Randy Orton's WWE career, it's hard to deny that he is one of the greatest of all time. A 14-time World Champion, Orton has won several accolades in the Stamford-based promotion that place him right at the top on the GOAT list.

However, despite these achievements, there are certain accolades The Apex Predator has yet to win in the Stamford-based promotion. While it isn't clear if he will be able to win them before retiring, it's still worth taking a look at things Orton hasn't managed to do yet in WWE.

#4. Randy Orton did not win the Universal Championship

From the United States and Intercontinental Championship to the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton has won the best titles WWE has to offer. However, the one title Orton failed to win was the Universal Championship. In his career till now, the 44-year-old could never lay his hands on the title.

Even today, the possibility of Orton winning that particular championship is bleak. Currently, the Universal Championship has been unified with the WWE Championship and sits comfortably around the waist of Cody Rhodes. And since Orton is now involved in a team with Kevin Owens, it does not seem like he will challenge The American Nightmare.

#3. Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Since its inception in 2014, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been one of the company's most anticipated events. Over the years, several popular superstars like Jey Uso and Bobby Lashley have won the Battle Royal. However, the one massive name that hasn't won this competition is Randy Orton.

As a matter of fact, Orton has never taken part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Hence, in the coming years, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books him to take part in this match.

#2. Win a WrestleMania main event

This might come as a surprise to many, but Randy Orton, who is famous for his glorious career, has never won a WrestleMania main event. Until now, Orton has participated in two WrestleMania headliners. While one was a triple threat match, the other was a singles match against Triple H.

The Apex Predator failed to win both of these matches. Hence, heading into future WrestleManias, this record is something Orton would want to improve. It will be interesting to see if Orton can win a WrestleMania main event before he retires.

#1. King of the Ring

Randy Orton's failure to win a WrestleMania main event is surprising, but The Viper has also never been named the King of the Ring. Given everything Orton has achieved until now, it does feel like he deserves to win this tournament before he retires.

In 2024, Orton might have the chance to do just that. The Viper is currently in the tournament to become the next King of the Ring. It will be interesting to see if he can outperform his competition and become king.

