4 things Randy Orton must do if he returns to WWE SmackDown this week

Randy Orton is among the several stars advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The show will emanate live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Viper recently faced Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match was an intense, hard-fought contest between the two, as Randy Orton showed why he is still considered one of the best despite his age. However, it was The Ring General who secured the win controversially. The replays showed that Orton's arm was clearly not down when the referee counted the pin.

Here are four possible things Randy Orton could do on SmackDown this week following his defeat at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

#4. Address the controversy and challenge for a rematch at Clash at the Castle 2024

After the controversial ending to the match between Gunther and Randy Orton in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed the issue in an interview. The Game acknowledged the referee's mistake and said that a potential rematch between the two men could be on the cards down the line.

Randy Orton could address the controversy during his promo on Friday Night SmackDown this week. He could challenge The Ring General to a rematch at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

#3. Reunite with Kevin Owens to deal with The Bloodline

The duo of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton has shown some great chemistry as a team since coming together earlier this year. They are currently in a heated feud with the new iteration of The Bloodline, which is led by Solo Sikoa.

Kevin Owens dismissed Paul Heyman's warning last week about backing off from the Samoan faction. Hence, he may need some support this week. The Viper returning to action to join forces with The Prizefighter and taking on The Bloodline could be the right move.

#2. Confront General Manager Nick Aldis

Randy Orton not only lost the opportunity to become the King of the Ring due to the controversial finish in the finals against Gunther in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but he also missed out on a title shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

The Viper will be frustrated with this outcome and may try to confront General Manager Nick Aldis on SmackDown. He could demand a title shot, arguing that he unfairly lost the bout at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and deserves a chance to compete for the top championship.

#1. Tease a heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has been one of the most beloved superstars since his return from injury last year. As an undisputed legend in the business, fans have come to appreciate him even more in the latter stages of his career. However, we can never overlook what The Viper is capable of, especially given his history as one of the greatest heels in WWE.

Given the controversial finish in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Randy Orton might feel mistreated and decide to take matters into his own hands moving forward. WWE could be looking to bring out the villainous version of Orton once again. During his promo on SmackDown this week, The Legend Killer could potentially tease a heel turn.

