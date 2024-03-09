4 things Rey Mysterio can do when he returns to WWE Smackdown next week - Top stables to unite and form wrestling supergroup?

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The former World Champion was injured by his former friend and stablemate Santos Escobar following Crown Jewel 2023 and has mostly been absent from television ever since.

Now, the legendary masked wrestler is set to return on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Technically, he made his return during last week's show when he helped Carlito defeat Santos Escobar.

Fans will get to hear from Rey Mysterio on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Many are wondering what the veteran and Hall of Famer may do now that he's healthy and ready to compete. In this article, we will look at a handful of things he could say or do on the blue brand this week, which could have major WrestleMania implications.

Below are four things Rey Mysterio can do when he returns to WWE Smackdown next week.

#4. Rey Mysterio could officially add Dragon Lee to the LWO

Dragon Lee is one of the most talented performers in all of WWE. The young lucha star has been praised by many fans and veterans. In fact, the legendary Rey Mysterio has called him the future of Lucha Libre.

While Lee has acknowledged Rey Mysterio as his mentor and has an affiliation with the various Latino World Order members, he has never been officially added to the group on WWE television. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett referred to him being a member on this week's SmackDown, however.

Rey's return to the blue brand next week could see the Hall of Famer officially add Dragon Lee to the faction. He, alongside Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, could give Lee the Latino World Order shirt so he can rock the LWO colors proudly.

#3. Mysterio could challenge Santos Escobar to a match at WrestleMania

As noted, Santos Escobar was the one who put Rey Mysterio on the shelf, which caused him to miss months of action in WWE. For those unaware, Mysterio and Escobar were friends, and Santos even saw Rey as an idol of sorts.

Things went south, however, when Carlito joined the Latino World Order after returning to WWE. Santos was clearly jealous of the bond Carlito and Rey had, which eventually led to him snapping and brutalizing Mysterio.

Now that the legendary Rey Mysterio is back, he could have his eyes set on WrestleMania 40. More specifically, he could challenge Santos Escobar to a one-on-one match at The Show Of Shows. Can the veteran hang with the man who injured him on the biggest stage?

#2. The Latino World Order could challenge Legado del Fantasma to a match at The Show of Shows

A fight between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio could be exciting, but it may not be enough to fix matters in WWE. There is a turf war of sorts going on between the Latino World Order and Legado del Fantasma factions.

The Latino World Order features Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and potentially Dragon Lee. Meanwhile, Legado del Fantasma has Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez. Both groups want to dominate WWE.

As a result, Rey may not ask for a singles match at WrestleMania this Friday. Instead, he could suggest a stable war of sorts. Rey could team up with Carlito, Dragon Lee, and the rest of the crew to battle Legado in a Multi-Person Tag Team Match at the biggest show of the year.

#1. The WWE Hall of Famer could try to bring the two families together

There is a potentially non-violent approach the WWE Hall of Famer could take on Friday Night SmackDown. Instead of fighting Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma, he could look for a sit-down meeting.

Like the mafia, yakuza, or cartel bosses coming together, Legado del Fantasma and the Latino World Order could sit down and look for peace. Rey Mysterio could attempt to merge the two families into one supergroup.

If Mysterio and Escobar can get past their issues, this group could be unstoppable. Mysterio, Escobar, Lee, Carlito, Wilde, Del Toro, Angel, Berto, Vega, and Lopez are all extremely talented. Imagine the 10 of them operating on the same page? Nobody could stand up to them. Rey may pitch it come SmackDown.

