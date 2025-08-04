4 Things Rhea Ripley can do after failing to win the Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley competed for the Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Naomi at the 2025 SummerSlam. Mami put on a strong performance, executing several powerful moves on both of her opponents. However, The Glow sneaked a roll-up pin at the end to steal the win and retain her title. Following this loss, below are four things The Eradicator can do after The Biggest Party of the Summer.#4. Rhea Ripley could demand a rematchRhea Ripley had the upper hand in the final moments of the match. She had Power Bombed IYO SKY on top of Naomi at the ringside to take out the reigning champ. She then landed a Super Riptide on SKY and went for the pin. However, The Glow still had some gas left in the tank. The heel superstar reversed the pinfall, rolling up Ripley. Moreover, she also held onto The Eradicator’s tights to prevent Mami from getting her shoulders up. Securing the win, while Naomi dashed out of the ring, the Aussie stared in shock and looked at the referee.Since this was a Triple Threat setup, the match didn’t have any disqualification rules. While this makes The Glow’s victory legitimate, Mami could dispute the decision and demand a title rematch.#3. Rhea Ripley might feud with IYO SKY for the number one contender spotRhea Ripley might try to claim a rematch for the Women’s World Championship. However, she can’t claim a shot at the title without beating IYO SKY first. The Genius of the Sky was the previous holder of the belt, and so far, has a perfect record against The Eradicator.This would continue the feud between the two women, who are opponents in the ring but friends outside of it. Mami could go on to defeat IYO SKY for the first time in her career to earn a title shot.Besides defeating her biggest nemesis, the win could also give Ripley a chance to compete for the Women’s World Championship on her home turf at the 2025 Crown Jewel in Perth.#2. Rhea Ripley could turn heelRhea Ripley won the Women’s World Championship for a second time after defeating Liv Morgan on RAW’s Netflix debut. Despite beating her rival, who had tormented her with an entire revenge tour, Mami dropped the belt to IYO SKY within just two months on a regular Monday Night Show in March 2025.To add fuel to the fire, Ripley was convinced that Bianca Belair, who was watching the match with the commentators, was responsible for her loss. In reality, the Aussie got distracted because she became a little too confident during the match, which led to her defeat.Despite this, Ripley forcibly inserted herself into the WrestleMania 41 match between Belair and SKY. This saw The Eradicator almost turn heel, as she attacked her then-future opponents and forcibly signed the contract for 'Mania.Rhea Ripley turned into a pure babyface once again despite The Genius of the SKY retaining the Women’s World Championship at The Show of Shows. However, she might see this as a mistake, since being good has brought Mami no real benefits. Therefore, she could undergo a complete heel turn this time.#1. Rhea Ripley could take a break from WWEThe Eradicator is one of the most popular wrestlers on the entire WWE roster. Despite her top star status, Mami rarely misses the weekly Monday Night RAW shows. However, after yet another title shot defeat, she is pretty directionless right now.WWE could use this opportunity to give Ripley a proper break for a few weeks. This would prevent Mami from facing her fans after yet another disappointing defeat. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former two-time Women’s World Champion.