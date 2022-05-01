4 things Roman Reigns has yet to achieve in WWE 

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today, by a country mile. He is the top champion of the company and is significantly clear of all his peers (yes Edge, your Mountain of Omnipotence is below The Island of Relevancy).

Reigns has achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE. After some nitpicking, however, we find that the aforementioned statement is not technically correct. There are some things he is yet to add to his resume, but that said, most major accomplishments are feathers in his cap.

The Head of the Table's position as the top star in WWE means that over the years, he has flirted with every top prize and honor up for grabs. He has won most of them, but there are some things he is yet to check off his list.

In that regard, here are four things Roman Reigns is yet to achieve in WWE.

#4. On our list of things Roman Reigns is yet to add to his resume: Winning the 24/7 Championship

What's stopping Reigns from reigning as 24/7 champion?

We did say we nitpicked for this, so hold your horses. Roman Reigns has indeed won every championship available today, except the 24/7 Championship.

Reigns has, in his words, "SMASHED" everyone in WWE. Apparently, he doesn't consider those in the running for the 24/7 title worthy of facing him. If the day arrives when he wants to add a third title to his waist and one more to his Bloodline, the likes of R-Truth should be very concerned.

#3. Win a King of the Ring Tournament

Roman Reigns' feud with King Woods was one of the most underrated rivalries of recent times. Its premise revolved around who the King of WWE was - the King of the Ring or The Head of the Table?

Even though Reigns got the better of Woods, no one acknowledged him as the literal King of the company. That is because he has never won the King of the Ring tournament in his career. It is barely a skidmark on his resume, but nevertheless something he is yet to achieve.

#2. Beat Seth 'Freakin' Rollins one-on-one with a championship at stake

Reigns vs. Rollins in title matches has only gone one way

Even the most accomplished individuals have some weaknesses, some insecurities, or some kind of kryptonite. For Roman Reigns, that seems to be his old Shield teammate Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Reigns and Rollins have clashed countless times in singles competition over the years. Although he holds victories over The Architect, none of them came when a championship was at stake. The Tribal Chief has lost every championship encounter against Rollins, making it a sour point for him.

It looked like the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would break that duck against The Visionary at Royal Rumble 2022. However, his former friend played him like a fiddle and got into his head enough for him to snap and lose via disqualification. The leader of the Bloodline has achieved many things, but a win over the former Universal Champion in a championship match isn't one of them.

#1. Winning the Money in the Bank ladder match

Roman Reigns is a six-time world champion in WWE. While he will not be complaining about his championship wins, he has never had an easy route towards glory. The route at hand is of course the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he has never won in his illustrious career.

Reigns has participated in one MITB match and came extremely close to victory. However, Bray Wyatt's interference cost him the win on that day. He never participated in another ladder match for the briefcase, instead contesting other kinds of matches at the Money in the Bank shows.

