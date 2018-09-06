Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things that can happen next week on Raw

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Sep 2018

Kevin Owens returned to attack Bobby Lashley, last week on Raw
Kevin Owens returned to attack Bobby Lashley, last week on Raw

The last edition of Monday Night Raw was power-packed, with The Shield getting mauled and victimized by the Raw locker room in the main event.

It also had its fair share of surprise element with Kevin Owens returning just 1 week after quitting live on the previous edition of Raw to beat down Bobby Lashley.

Apart from this, the breadcrumbs for future feuds and turns were also laid by the WWE. All in all, it was quite an intense and eventful night.

Now, the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the next edition of Raw and as it would be the final Raw before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on September 16, it promises to be another blockbuster.

So, without further ado, I present to you 4 things that can happen next week on Raw.

#4 Triple H's fiery promo

Last week on Raw The Deadman returned to the ring and addressed both the duo of Shawn Michaels and Triple H in an intense segment.

And, with The Game advertised for the next edition of Raw, another fiery and intense promo by one of the all-time great promo cutter is totally on the cards.

With HHH all set to clash with The Phenom at WWE Super Show-Down for one last time, the segment could also turn out to be one of the best moments of Raw.

