4 things that could happen at the WWE Super Show-Down

The WWE Super Show-Down will take place on October 6, 2018

The much anticipated WWE Super Show-Down will happen on October 6, 2018, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The promises to be massive and the WWE is going all out to make sure this will be a show to remember.

Ten matches have been scheduled for the show including a final encounter between The Undertaker and Triple H.

John Cena is also expected to make his return and team up with Bobby Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens.

The event is being billed as featuring the "biggest roster of WWE superstars and legends ever to appear" in Australia, and the card has already been built very well with just over two weeks to the show itself. Already there is a lot of speculation about what is going to happen at the show.

Here are the four things we could see happen at the biggest WWE live event in Australia.

#4 Nikki Bella will turn on Ronda Rousey

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey are rumored to clash at Evolution

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey are two of the most popular and successful women on the WWE roster right now.

The rumor going around is that WWE has been planning to have the two women main event the upcoming all women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, scheduled for Sun., Oct. 28, 2018, in Long Island, New York.

Due to being a part of hit shows like Total Bellas and Total Divas, Nikki Bella has one of the biggest fanbases of all time.

As a result, she is definitely going to get an abundance of extra eyes on the WWE product. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, is a big attraction all on her own.

Her success in the UFC, combined with her emerging presence in Hollywood, makes any of her matches a big deal.

At the Super Show-Down event, Ronda will team up with the Bella Twins to take on the Riott Squad.

Nikki Bella has expressed interest in facing Ronda Rousey in the past and at one point was even vocal against the good treatment Ronda was receiving from the WWE at the expense of the current women wrestlers.

Expect Nikki to betray her team by attacking Ronda to set up their match for Evolution on October 28th.

