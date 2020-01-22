4 Things that must happen at the Royal Rumble (2020)

Here we go.

The Royal Rumble is now only four days away. Always one of the most anticipated nights on the WWE calendar, featuring the most purely fun matches of the year (and since 2018, two such matches), the Rumble is a huge occasion. WWE always stacks the card as best as it can. This year is no exception. With WrestleMania at stake, it's crucial that WWE gets the Royal Rumble results right. Otherwise, we could be in for a long few months.

There are currently eight matches announced for the Royal Rumble card. We'll probably get a few more before showtime, but the most important ones are already there. Of the eight, only four feel like more than filler. We all know that Daniel Bryan will lose against The Fiend, for example.

WWE needs to make the most of the four bigger ones and it can do so by making the following booking decisions.

#1 Roman Reigns must crush Baron Corbin

It's safe to say that most people regard the Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin feud as a disaster. From doggy poop bags and dog food, the whole storyline has had several cringeworthy moments, which weren't taken well by the audience. It's also the latest in a string of underwhelming feuds involving last year's King of the Ring winner.

And all it's done is undercut Roman Reigns, who has finally benefitted from goodwill with fans after returning from his cancer scare close to a year ago.

If Roman Reigns is to have a title match at WrestleMania, and that still appears likely, he'll need to look better than he has against Corbin. That means that Reigns should defeat "the king" with little trouble at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Take advantage of the falls count anywhere stipulation, but don't make this into too much of a contest.

