4 things that must happen at WWE TLC 2019

Hopefully Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch part ways after Sunday

It might not seem like it, but TLC - the last WWE pay per view of 2019, is coming this Sunday. The card has been haphazardly put together in what's particularly regarded as the most infamous of WWE's lazy months.

Everyone in the company awaits the end of the holiday season so that the build to the Royal Rumble, and ultimately, WrestleMania season can begin. Nevertheless, there are still some notable matches on the card, two of which look promising enough to be a last-minute match of the year candidate.

Even though it takes place in December, TLC is still more important than some people give it credit for, because it ultimately sets the stage for the Royal Rumble. With that in mind, here are four decisions WWE should make in the matches with actual consequences (as opposed to the mere filler matches).

#4 Roman Reigns must decisively defeat Baron Corbin

As always with Baron Corbin feuds, this one has been unwatchable, and the sooner it's over, the better. With Roman Reigns the favored candidate to take on and ultimately dethrone Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania, these constant dog-related segments are doing him no favors.

At TLC 2019, the company needs to rectify the horrible build this match has gotten with a quick and decisive Reigns victory over King Corbin.

It's tricky because we all know what happens when the Big Dog looks like he's being pushed too hard, but there's still a lot of goodwill surrounding him since his return. Moreover, none will shed a tear for Corbin.

Get this match over with quickly so the Big Dog can move on from this feud and focus on The Road to WrestleMania. That's the best decision for both the Superstar and the WWE Universe.

