4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August 2018

Raw has to make certain essential things happen before Summerslam.

WWE has one chance this week to sort out the overall negative reception they have received over the last few weeks for their poor booking strategies on Monday Night Raw.

On this week’s edition of the flagship show, that chance should see them put finishing touches on main event narratives, reconstruct broken divisions, and more importantly boost certain midcard programmes into relevancy.

And all that could happen if WWE just tries to correct their biggest flaws before heading into Summerslam, as the discussion over whether Raw can be good this week is over and what matters now is whether the red brand can conclude the go home show with a bang.

#1 Fight Owens Fight

It's now or never to make this rivalry reach its peak.

The narrative between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens has been one of WWE’s best thought out ideas in a long time, but the way the creative team has booked this narrative has been disappointing, to say the least. As they paired a watered down version of Strowman with a characteristically confused Kevin Owens and included Jinder Mahal for some reason, which has been destroying the fun of this narrative every single week.

However, this week that must stop, as Strowman and KO head into their match at Summerslam WWE need to make the most of this narrative they have wasted. And to make the most out of the one shot they have left, WWE needs to let KO once again become an opportunist who is trying to outsmart a raging monster.

Moreover, WWE could set this up as their plan all along, as Strowman has been roaring with anger waiting to get his hands on Owens for weeks now, KO could use Strowman’s wrath against him by leading the big man into a trap. A trap that would see Owens trying to beat the holy hell out of Strowman, because if “The Monster Among Men” isn't entirely fit to compete in their match, KO will have it easy at Summerslam. This is a plan that should have been executed all along, as it makes the validity deprived KO seem like a genius.

