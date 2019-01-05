4 Things That Should Happen At The 2019 Royal Rumble

2019 Royal Rumble

The WWE invades Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, home of the MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, January 27, 2019 with the 32nd instalment of the Royal Rumble highlighted by the men's Royal Rumble match and the women's Royal Rumble match.

Other matches that have been announced so far are Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Daniel Bryan versus A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship and a Fatal 4 Way Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship featuring defending champion Buddy Murphy against Akira Tozawa, Kalisto and a Superstar to be named later.

Other possible matches include Ronda Rousey defending her RAW Women's Championship against an opponent to be named later, Asuka defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against an opponent to be named later and a possible championship match for either the RAW Tag Team Championship or the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

And so without further delay, here are the most likely predictions for this yearly spectacle.

#4 Daniel Bryan defeats A.J. Styles (with assistance)

Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles

Ever since turning heel a couple months ago, Daniel Bryan has been on fire showing off his dark side after years of being a uber-popular babyface as well as the creator of the Yes! Movement.

As for the match itself, I look for Bryan to retain the WWE Championship against A.J. Styles but I could see a situation where we see someone costing Styles the WWE Championship.

Someone like either incoming NXT tag team Heavy Machinery, for example, who could very well serve as proteges much like Ted DiBiase, Jr. and Cody Rhodes did for Randy Orton back in 2008-2010, the New Nexus and the Straight Edge Society did for CM Punk or the Singh Brothers did for Jinder Mahal during his WWE Champion run.

