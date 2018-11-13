×
4 things that should not happen on this week's SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.84K   //    13 Nov 2018, 12:19 IST

Will we see Becky Lynch on SmackDown?
Will we see Becky Lynch on SmackDown?

The Survivor Series go-home show of RAW saw a lot of exciting action in the ring and outside of it.

We saw the return of Brock Lesnar, who destroyed The Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal, while hyping his match against AJ Styles at Survivor Series, Braun Strowman taking out the entire RAW tag team division and getting a match with Lesnar and Corbin, but the big talking point of the show was Becky Lynch and the SmackDown roster's invasion of RAW, and the SmackDown Women's champion putting RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey, in a Dis-arm-her.

That invasion and Lynch's incredible actions has set up the SmackDown go-home show nicely, as we wait to see what SmackDown has in store before Survivor Series.

Here are 4 things that should not happen on this week's SmackDown:

#4 Ronda Rousey attacking Becky Lynch


Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

WWE, don't fix what's not broken!

The picture of a bloodied, smiling Becky Lynch is probably the BEST way to hype up her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Rousey, who is a babyface, has encountered one of the baddest heels we've seen in the women's division for a long time, and to keep Rousey's undefeated run going, she must look like the underdog in this match-up, and on RAW, she did look a little worse for.

The attack by Lynch has got the WWE Universe talking, with many comparing it to feuds from the Attitude Era. With such a buzz around the match, the best way for WWE to build and hype the feud is by having Becky away from the ring, not interested in a confrontation, which would give her more heat, while a battered and bruised Rousey is nursing her injured arm and is searching for Lynch to get retribution.

But, Rousey attacking Lynch would not go against the grain and stick to the standard format that we expect before most SmackDown and RAW shows ahead of Survivor Series. Keep Lynch away, which would get her some hear from the WWE Universe, while make Rousey look like the courageous and bold babyface.

Fetching more content...
