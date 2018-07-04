Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things that shouldn't have happened on RAW - 2nd July 2018

Kishan Prasad
04 Jul 2018

Did we really need a Dr. Shelby return?
Did we really need a Dr. Shelby
return
?

After this week's episode of RAW, we became familiar with what matches to expect at Extreme Rules. While the card does look stacked up, there is not enough build for us to get excited about the forthcoming PPV.

This week had many fillers along with a few faces missing in action. The show seemed draggier than the usual ones. It may be due to the legitimate injuries of a few Superstars or because of an overdose of Roman Reigns. Either way, this one really missed the mark in terms of storytelling.

All in all, it was an underwhelming show and here are four things that shouldn't have happened or could have happened differently.

#4 Many Superstars with no direction

Elias has been away from the limelight
Elias has been away from the limelight

Since the Money In The Bank PPV, many Superstars who played an important role at the PPV have been away from the limelight on RAW. Superstars such as Elias, Bobby Roode and Ember Moon may have had matches on the show, but they have had no direction or stable feuds.

Elias left his all in the ring at MITB while he tried to capture the Intercontinental Title from Rollins. That match, quite easily, was the best singles match of the PPV. Elias fought so hard that night that Rollins had to roll him up to pick up the win. After that night, Elias has not been featured in any match on RAW and that is in no way fair to 'The Drifter'.

Bobby Roode is another name that comes to mind when the WWE Universe thinks of underutilized talent. Roode's build to the MITB Ladder match was disappointing and nobody thought that he had a shot at winning the match either. The night after his MITB Ladder match, Roode beat Curt Hawking in a quick match and hasn't featured on RAW since. Like Elias, Roode too needs to find a meaningful feud.

In the Women's division, Ember Moon is talent being wasted in the way she is being booked. She has lacked direction and has been booked as the third wheel in Bayley and Banks' feud. The former NXT champion made a huge impact on her main roster debut and seeing her being squandered is too hard to watch.


