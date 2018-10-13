4 things that would have happened if Kaitlyn never left

The Revolutionary Performer

Kaitlyn was a force to be reckoned with during her tenure with WWE. She performed as a muscle diva who formed an alliance with her friend AJ Lee and also received betrayal from her when it was confirmed that she had a secret admirer in the form of Big E.

The former WWE performer left the company to marry the love of her life four and a half years ago and has started her own company in the time being called Celestial Bodiez.

The company features fitness products and is doing well. The wrestler decided to lace up the boots this year after she called off her marriage and made a triumphant return against India's Kavita Devi in the 1st round match of Mae Young Classic.

She lost her match to Mia Yim, and while it is heartbreaking for some to see a wrestler return after a hiatus and loose without winning, it does set up a storyline for things down the road.

In her parting video after the match with Cathy Kelley, Kaitlyn admitted and confirmed that she wouldn't take another four and a half years to return to active competition, and while we would want to see her back soon, here are 4 things that would have happened if she had never left the company:

#4 Kaitlyn wins Divas Championship

Kaitlyn is a former Divas Champion, and her work has been amazing over the years. She has been with the WWE for a long time, after parting ways to start her own company, and while she was gone, she paved way for much more inspiring and amazing female performers to become a champion.

If she wouldn't have left the company, she may have been the first ever women's champion with the new championship that was showcased by Lita some years ago at Wrestlemania.

