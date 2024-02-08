4 things The Bloodline could do at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event

Typically by this point in the week, all eyes are on the impending episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. This week will be different, however, as fans will be tuning into something on Thursday instead.

World Wrestling Entertainment is hosting the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. This show will hype up WrestleMania 40 in April and stars being promoted include the likes of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

Of course, where Roman Reigns goes, the rest of The Bloodline typically follows. As a result, it is likely that Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa will also be on hand in Las Vegas. This could make for an explosive press conference to say the least.

Supposing that the entirety of The Bloodline does indeed attend the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, what might happen? This article will look at a handful of exciting moments that could come with the faction in attendance.

Below are four things The Bloodline could do at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

#4. The Bloodline could jump The Rock

The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Rock shocked the world during last week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The People's Champion made his television return following a face-to-face confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare seemingly gave up his massive title opportunity against Roman Reigns, uncharacteristically bowing out in favor of The People's Champion. The Rock and The Tribal Chief then had a staredown to close the show, seemingly indicating that the two will clash at WWE WrestleMania 40.

To really kick off the feud in a big way, The Bloodline may jump The Rock at the press conference. Solo, Jimmy, and Roman could stomp away at The People's Champion and maybe even put him through a table to make it clear they won't hold back.

#3. They could belittle Cody Rhodes until he changes his plans for WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

As noted, in a rather uncharacteristic move, Cody Rhodes seemingly gave up his WrestleMania main event match against Roman Reigns. He earned the bout by winning the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match a few weeks ago.

Many WWE fans were disappointed by Cody's decision. It has caused an outcry on social media and even in the arenas, where fans are fully backing The American Nightmare. Still, he did give up his title shot, which Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will likely mock him over.

There's a chance that the group will verbally humiliate and belittle Cody until he has no choice but to stand up for himself. From there, he will demand his WrestleMania title shot after all, which would then potentially create friction between himself and The Rock.

#2. The Elders could show up for an impromptu Tribal Court

Expand Tweet

Tribal Court has been utilized a few times by WWE ever since The Bloodline became the top faction in the promotion. The initial version teased the appearance of other members of the Anoa'i family, including the elders. That never came to fruition, however, and only the standard roster members appeared.

That could potentially change at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. Hall of Famers such as Rikishi, Afa, and Sika could appear, provided their health allows for the trip. From there, they could confront both The Bloodline's core members and The Rock.

They could request Tribal Warfare at WrestleMania 40. Alternatively, they could attempt to mend fences and have The People's Champion join The Bloodline to make the stable truly unbeatable. It may be tough, but the elders could verbally persuade their family to band together.

#1. Rikishi could appear with free agent Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Rikishi doesn't necessarily have to appear with Afa and Sika. Instead, the WWE Hall of Famer could appear with a different plan in mind. Instead of calling for Tribal Court, he could introduce The Bloodline's next big gun or their worst nightmare.

Jacob Fatu, one of the most talented members of the Anoa'i family, has recently left Major League Wrestling. He is now a free agent who Rikishi has been hyping up on social media. He could make his first WWE appearance alongside the Hall of Famer at the press event.

Fatu could be introduced as the company's next big signing and both The Rock and The Bloodline could try to persuade him to join their cause. This could then lead to Fatu making a choice at WrestleMania where he either helps Roman win or aids The Rock in becoming The Head of the Table.

