4 Things The Rock subtly told us on WWE SmackDown

The Rock’s WWE SmackDown appearance left many casual viewers without a clue of what was going on. Those who have been die-hard fans of the company know exactly what The Final Boss wants from Cody Rhodes.

It’s no secret that The Rock has a lot of power in the company. He appeared on the show to make an announcement that forced the creative team to change many plans.

While some aspects of his promo on the show were abundantly clear, others were subtly implied. This added a lot more value to his segment and made it one to analyze deeply.

Check out the four things The Rock subtly told us on WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

#4. The Rock's authority is taking shape

The Rock didn’t mince any words when he talked to Cody Rhodes about his position in WWE. He made it clear that the leader of TKO Group made it clear that The Final Boss controlled the wrestling promotion.

This was a major revelation made by The Great One, who has been on the TKO board for some time. The announcement changes everything in the perspectives of fans who have already seen him make major decisions.

SmackDown’s segment made it clear that The Final Boss knew just how much he could do in the company with the authority he had. That could have major implications for upcoming show bookings.

#3. The Rock will be present at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock’s appearance on SmackDown has changed the company's image. He made some major statements that shook up everything fans knew about WrestleMania 41.

The Final Boss has made it clear that he will be at the Elimination Chamber to get Cody Rhodes’ answer regarding the massive offer he made. The American Nightmare’s decision could lead to something bigger at ‘Mania.

It seems almost clear as day that The Great One will appear at The Show of Shows. WWE WrestleMania 41 will be a show too big to miss for the legend who has appeared in time to change the game for good on the SmackDown brand.

#2. He won't be competing at WrestleMania 41

As soon as news of The Rock’s SmackDown appearance spread, most fans were convinced that he would be pushing himself into a match at WrestleMania 41. After all, that’s exactly what he did at WrestleMania 40.

However, The Final Boss turned things around by creating some problems for Cody Rhodes. He did so without hinting towards any match between the two men at The Show of Shows.

With things shaping up quite well heading into ‘Mania, it looks like the legend won’t be competing at this year’s show. Instead, he will be appearing to make a change at the massive PLE and possibly get what he wants from the top champion of the company.

#1. The Final Boss will align himself with the Undisputed WWE Champion

WWE WrestleMania 41 will host a match between Cody Rhodes and the winner of the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. If Cody loses the contest, it will likely be to an established heel or someone ready to turn heel in the build-up to the match or the final showdown.

That could see The Rock align with the man who comes out as the victor at The Show of Shows. If Cody Rhodes accepts his offer at Elimination Chamber, then he will likely retain his title at WrestleMania.

Alternatively, if The American Nightmare loses at ‘Mania, fans could see the new champion work with The Final Boss. Either way, the heel champion could turn things around on the SmackDown brand and make it more exciting.

