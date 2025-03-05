4 things The Undertaker can do upon his WWE NXT return in 2025

WWE NXT is the third hottest brand in all of pro wrestling behind just RAW and SmackDown. In terms of viewerships, the show is consistently delivering high numbers, and fans are seemingly hooked on the stars of tomorrow.

Ad

In addition to featuring the stars of tomorrow today, NXT can occasionally house veterans such as Shawn Spears or legends such as Shawn Michaels on the program. These names add a lot of intrigue and can help teach the next generation.

Four big-time legends are set to appear next week. This includes Booker T, who is a regular on commentary anyway, Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and most notably, the legendary Undertaker.

Ad

Trending

The Phenom appearing on NXT next week is a big deal, as he's one of the biggest legends in wrestling history. This article will take a look at a handful of things The Deadman could potentially do on the silver and black brand when he appears next Tuesday.

Below are four things The Undertaker can do upon his WWE NXT return in 2025.

#4. He could be there just to promote WWE LFG

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE LFG is a hot new show on the A&E Network. The premise is quite interesting, as it combines elements of The Ultimate Fighter, Tough Enough, and Stomping Grounds, which is fitting since all three were made by members of the TKO family.

The Undertaker is one of the legends who help train up and guide the future greats. As noted, he is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley, plus future Hall of Famer Mickie James.

Ad

While it is exciting to see The Deadman on NXT, his appearance might be solely to promote LFG. Given that NXT has a significant audience, it would make sense to try to get the viewers of the developmental brand to check out the show. A few plugs might be all fans get.

#3. The Undertaker could try to reason with Trick Williams

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trick Williams is one of the top stars on WWE NXT. He is both a former NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Champion. Despite that, Trick has been down on his luck lately and no longer has any gold to his name.

These setbacks, often caused by heels on the brand, have led to Trick becoming angry. He lashes out against the likes of Ethan Page and Eddy Thorpe. Even WWE NXT Level Up alumni Kale Dixon faced Trick's wrath on NXT this past week. He is on a dangerous path if his attitude doesn't change soon.

Ad

On NXT next week, The Deadman could show up to try to steer Trick in the right direction. He could tell Williams that he's seen what happens to people when they lose their cool to this extent, and he could then provide advice on how to better his career without losing his temper so much.

#2. He could chokeslam Lexis King

Lexis King is an interesting character. The former AEW star joined WWE by swearing off his father, the legendary Brian Pillman. Over time, he tried to be good and not let the crazy Pillman genes push him towards being a villain.

Ad

Unfortunately, he hasn't quite been able to keep himself in check. Lexis returned to his villainous ways to capture the WWE NXT Heritage Cup. Now, he will likely be flaunting his ego and annoying talent for weeks, months, and maybe years to come.

This could be where The Deadman comes in. If Lexis mouths off to The Undertaker or otherwise interrupts the legend, he could be on the receiving end of a vicious chokeslam. This would definitely be cathartic for those tired of Lexis' antics.

Ad

#1. The Undertaker could give the rub to Oba Femi

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Trick Williams is one of the biggest stars on WWE NXT, an argument could be made that Oba Femi is the number one star. He is certainly the most important man on the brand at the moment.

The reason why Oba is the most important male wrestler on NXT comes down to the fact that he's the WWE NXT Champion. He will soon clash with TNA Wrestling's Moose and could end up holding a second title if he captures the X-Division Championship.

Oba is a big and powerful man, so it would make sense for The Undertaker and Oba to interact in some way. If The Deadman, a monster of his era, were to give Femi the rub and praise him to the crowd or raise his hand, it could do wonders for the Nigerian star. Any kind of respect or acknowledgment from The Undertaker would be huge for Femi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback