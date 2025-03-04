4 Things The Wyatt Sicks can do at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest premium live event is about a month and a half away. The two-night WrestleMania 41 event will take place on April 19 and 20, and fans eagerly await The Show of Shows' arrival.

So far, only a handful of matches have been confirmed for the two-night event. This includes Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso vs. Gunther. Several other title matches and major bouts are expected, too.

One group whose status for WrestleMania isn't yet clear is The Wyatt Sicks. The stable includes Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. There is also speculation that Alexa Bliss could join the group.

This article will explore a handful of potential things the dangerous stable could do at the biggest premium live event of the year. These include a major title match and the return of a past gimmick bout.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks and Legado Del Fantasma could go at it

Legado Del Fantasma is a faction on WWE SmackDown, but its roots date back to NXT. Originally, the NXT version of the stable featured Santos Escobar as the leader, and he was joined by Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez.

Today, the group is just a trio on WWE SmackDown. Santos Escobar remains the leader, joined by Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Elektra was part of the group until she was released with several other stars a few weeks ago.

While the match would have been more effective with Elektra Lopez still around, The Wyatt Sicks could clash with Legado. Rowan, Lumis, and Gacy, for example, could take on the trio if Uncle Howdy is unable to compete.

#3. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

As noted, there is a lot of speculation regarding Alexa Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks. WWE has various Wyatt Sicks-related graphics and interference play when Alexa is involved in segments, which seemingly will lead to her joining the group.

If she does join The Wyatt Sicks, Alexa will be reunited with Nikki Cross. The two held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together as a duo. Interestingly enough, they broke up when Alexa chose to join The Fiend. Years later, they could be united in The Wyatt Sicks.

If they are back together, they could challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the gold at WrestleMania. Former champions battling new champions makes a lot of sense. Alexa and Liv Morgan dislike each other based on their interactions since Bliss returned. Why not have the two duos clash?

#2. The Judgment Day could instead battle The Wyatt Sicks in a 12-person Tag Team Match

If WWE wants to get even crazier, they could have a 12-person Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41 instead. This bout would include Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis as the representatives of The Wyatt Sicks.

Their opponents would be the entirety of The Judgment Day. This includes WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh if he's healthy and ready to return to the ring.

The company did something similar with American Made vs. The Wyatt Sicks, so it makes sense that they'd do it again at the biggest show of the year. Adding a no-disqualification stipulation would make it even better.

#1. Uncle Howdy could battle The Miz in a Funhouse Match

WWE in 2020 had to deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, WrestleMania 36 couldn't have fans in attendance. This led to a mixture of relatively cold matches with no crowd and cinematic bouts.

The most memorable, perhaps, was the Funhouse Match with John Cena and Bray Wyatt. It was less of a WWE match and more of an emotional rollercoaster that was also a bit trippy and a mind-bender. It was unlike anything else in wrestling.

Come WrestleMania, this gimmick could return. Uncle Howdy could take over the Bray Wyatt role for the match. From there, he could have a bout with The Miz. The two have had issues for months but have a history dating back to when Bo Dallas was part of The A-Lister's B-Team. Going through their past in a warped cinematic match could be fun.

