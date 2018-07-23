4 things which should happen on this week's episode of Raw

What secret does the Million Dollar Princess is going to reveal?

The July 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw will come to us live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. We are on the way towards the WWE's second biggest PPV of the year - SummerSlam, and the development towards the show has begun.

WWE has made the Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey official for the event, and the prominent news regarding the show is Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship and could face both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced two triple threat matches on last week's episode of Raw, with the winners going against each other on this week's Raw to become the new No 1 contenders for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley emerged victorious from their respective matches, and will face each other in an extreme rules rematch on this week's episode of Raw. The current speculations are that both Reigns and Lashley will face Lesnar at SummerSlam, and we'll find out what transpires this Monday.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will make her return to Raw, to make a historic announcement. Speculations are already high, and we must wait to find out what the Million Dollar Princess has to reveal.

With that said, let's look at the four things that need to happen on this week's episode of Raw.

#4 Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin, Elias and Jinder Mahal

No plans whatsoever for these three superstars for SummerSlam!

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor failed to win their respective triple threat matches on last week's Raw and are out of the Universal title picture for SummerSlam. Braun Strowman holds the MITB contract and is fresh out from a feud with Kevin Owens, it's unlikely he'll cash in his contract at SummerSlam.

The status of these three superstars for SummerSlam is up in the air, and we must wait to find out how WWE embeds them into the match card. WWE can't afford to keep any of these three superstars from this week's episode of Raw, and the best thing to do is to put them in a six-man tag team match.

They can face Baron Corbin, Elias and Jinder Mahal on this week's episode of Raw and come out victorious. All six of these superstars are not part of the SummerSlam match card so far, and this could be the right way to keep them fresh until WWE finds something to do with them.

