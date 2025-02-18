4 Things that will happen if The Judgment Day gets a new member

The Judgment Day has been through more downs than ups in recent months on WWE RAW. The brand’s move to Netflix has seen stars of the faction plummet even further.

With Finn Balor as its unsaid leader, WWE fans have seen Judgment Day struggle. Unsuccessful feuds against former members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have dented its credibility even more.

Dominik Mysterio plans to add a new member to the group, especially after JD McDonagh’s recent injury. Liv Morgan seems to favor the decision, but Finn Balor is extremely against it. However, the change could turn the group upside down.

Check out the four things that will happen if The Judgment Day adds a new member to the fold.

#4. Finn Balor parts ways with the faction

Finn Balor doesn’t want to be led by anyone after working in Damian Priest’s shadow. That is one of the major reasons he is against Dominik Mysterio’s big idea.

The Prince has lashed out at Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan for floating the idea a few times, but the couple could go ahead with it. This could drastically change the group.

Finn Balor could leave the faction if the decision goes against his will. He could even find a new partner to target Dominik Mysterio and other faction members for going behind him.

#3. The change brings gold to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was once the most decorated faction on WWE RAW. The group had the World Heavyweight Championship, the Women’s World Title, and the World Tag Team Championship.

After losing all the gold and two of its most successful members, it currently lacks credibility. Adding a new member could turn things around for the faction.

The new member could join Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship again. They could win the titles and bring them back to the faction to elevate their value.

#2. Tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan could reach an all-time high

It’s unclear who will bring the new member to The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan seem to be on the same page about the decision, but it’s unclear who will be making the final call.

The star who brings in the new member could provoke criticism from the other members. If Dominik or Liv disagree on the inclusion of the new WWE star, they could also turn on each other.

They could even turn on each other if one falls for the new star and their relationship begins to suffer. It would be great to see a new angle begin from the decision made by the duo.

#1. The Judgment Day could become dominant on WWE RAW once again

Ex-AEW stars Malakai Black and Miro seem to be returning to WWE. If the rumors are true, one of the incoming WWE stars could join The Judgment Day on RAW.

That could help bolster the faction’s brand popularity. After a recent slump, the new member could help them bag some big wins and return to the map.

The stable was one of the most threatening groups on RAW before it lost steam after the show moved to Netflix. With a new dominant member who could make a mark in WWE, the stable could get back on its feet.

