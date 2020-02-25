4 Things WWE could have done differently on RAW before WWE Super ShowDown (24th February 2020)

A good watch

This week's RAW was a decent go-home show before WWE Super Showdown, although some things left a lot to be desired. The episode started with Kevin Owens challenging Randy Orton for a singles match, that ended up being the main event.

Angel Garza defeated Humber Carillo, while Ricochet got the better of Luke Gallows before the OC attacked Aleister Black. Black - after beating Erick Rowan - challenged AJ Styles to a dream match next week. Then, Brock Lesnar made a cameo appearance, before we saw the contract signing for the Elimination Chamber match to decide the number 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, which ended up in chaos, quite expectedly.

In the main event, Orton won against Owens, owing to a corrupt referee and multiple distractions from Seth Rollins and the company. Here, we suggest the four things WWE could have done differently on this week's episode of the Red brand.

#4 Humberto Carillo's booking

Ever since Andrade was suspended for breaking the Wellness Policy, Humberto Carillo has been feuding with Angel Garza, who has been recently promoted from NXT.

This week, Garza pinned Carillo clean again, much to the delight of Zelina Vega but one doesn't think these continuous losses suffered by Carillo are good for him. Especially considering the fact that Garza has recently been promoted and he's already beating Carillo this easily.

It would have been good to see Carillo pick up a win against Garza this week as that would have kept the excitement around this feud going before Andrade's eventual return to RAW next week.

#3 Bobby Lashley's filler matches

Bobby Lashley, since his return to WWE programming, has been booked badly. From his feud with Rusev to teaming up with Lana, nothing seems to be working for the All-Mighty.

This week, Lashley destroyed R-Truth in a squash match and no one sitting in the arena really cared about it, which sums up Lashley's career thus far with WWE. These kinds of matches aren't doing any good to Lashley and right now, he needs a concrete feud.

Why not pit him against some of the top Superstars, instead of giving him these filler matches?

#2 Erick Rowan's loss

Erick Rowan - after building momentum for weeks and weeks - lost his second consecutive match against Aleister Black and suddenly, all of his previous momenta seems to be dusted.

Why build him up by making him win almost every match in the last couple of months, only to feed him to Black? It doesn't really make sense and as a result, it seems Rowan might have to start building up from scratch again.

Instead of this, we could have easily seen this match ended in DQ by having Rowan attack Black with the cage but unfortunately, that didn't happen.

#1 Brock Lesnar's appearance

As is customary, Brock Lesnar appeared on this week's RAW before WWE Super Showdown to promote his match against Ricochet, alongside the ever-present Paul Heyman.

But this little segment featuring Heyman, Lesnar, and spoilers did nothing with regards to building the excitement for the eventual championship match as we have seen this way too often.

It all seemed so boring and one expected Ricochet, or even Drew McIntyre, to show up between the segment and try to have a go at The Beast. But that didn't happen as Lesnar stood beside Heyman smiling at every word his advocate said and went back into the locker room without really doing anything substantial with regards to building excitement for his upcoming match.