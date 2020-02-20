4 Things WWE could have done differently on this week's NXT (19 February, 2020)

Another action-packed episode

This week's NXT was a decent watch as we witnessed many fallouts from an incredible NXT Takeover: Portland. The show started with Jordan Devlin successfully retaining his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush, before a steel cage match was announced between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox for two weeks from now.

Tommaso Ciampa warned Johnny Gargano after the latter's actions cost The Blackheart dearly in Portland, while Finn Balor vowed to reveal his plans next week. The Broserweights continued their winning run against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch before Dominik Dijakovic asked Keith Lee for a rematch for the NXT North American Championship.

The main event saw Velveteen Dream defeat Roderick Strong but the Undisputed Era attacked Dream to end the show. Here, we suggest 4 things WWE could have done differently on this week's NXT.

#4 Where's Johnny Gargano?

After Johnny Gargano's betrayed his former DIY brother Tommaso Ciampa, we were expecting to see The Heart of NXT explain himself this week. But, unfortunately, Gargano was nowhere to be seen and instead, Ciampa issued a warning to Gargano, as expected.

This left a sour taste, in the end as many were interested to see what the confrontation between Ciampa and Gargano would be like. Nevertheless, this week's ongoings suggest that the former DIY partners might be in for a long grueling feud.

#3 No challenge from Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly

Why didn't the former NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish challenge The Broserweights for a rematch?

These two tag teams put on an instant classic at NXT Takeover: Portland and one expects this rivalry to continue at least until the WrestleMania weekend as there aren't many credible tag teams in the NXT division.

Maybe Triple H is looking at The Grizzled Young Veterans as the future challengers but one would have liked to see The Undisputed Era members have another go at the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions this week as that would have set-up the feud nicely.

