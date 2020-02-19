4 Things WWE could have done differently on this week's RAW (17th February 2020)

Not a great show, was it?

This week's RAW was a decent watch, although many things throughout the show left a lot to be desired. The show started with Randy Orton decimating Matt Hardy and just like last week, nobody came to save Hardy.

Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan, while Riddick Moss's 24/7 Championship reign continued and Drew McIntyre got the better of MVP. Furthermore, Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler exchanged some words, before Kevin Owens stunned Seth Rollins during his sermon.

The episode ended with The Street Profits saving Owens from the AOP, Rollins, and Murphy. Here, we are going to suggest four things WWE could have done differently on this week's RAW.

#4 Rusev pinned

What's happening with Rusev?

There's no clear direction as to where The Bulgarian Brute's character is heading towards as this week, we saw Angel Garza pin the former United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley and Garza teamed up to face Rusev and Humberto Carrillo, in a match that wasn't really great in terms of quality and storytelling. The fact that Rusev took the pin over Carrillo tells you the whole story and this isn't something many would have liked, as Rusev is very popular among the masses.

The Bulgarian Brute is losing momentum very quickly, at the moment and this week, it would have been better to see Rusev avoid the pin or even get one over Lashley.

#3 Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch's confrontation

Just before this week's RAW started, WWE announced that Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan will enter the Elimination Chamber for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Even though this match has been announced, Vince McMahon is already building a feud between Baszler and Lynch, which is not ideal really. That's the reason why one wouldn't have liked the confrontation between the RAW Women's Champion and the former NXT Champion this week as this seemingly gives away the result of the Elimination Chamber match.

Although the promo work was good, it would have been better to see everyone involved in the Elimination Chamber match having a go at Lynch as that would have kept the unpredictability going.

