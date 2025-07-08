4 things WWE should do at Evolution 2

WWE has three big events lined up for this upcoming weekend, with Evolution capping things off. NXT's Great American Bash will kick off the weekend, while Saturday Night's Main Event will hold Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther.

The all-female event marks only the second time in company history that a PLE is solely dedicated to its female performers. A few big matches have been announced already, as Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Title against Trish Stratus.

Iyo Sky is also scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, with several other major matches and a Battle Royal slated to take place as well. It's an exciting weekend for WWE, and for it to be perfect, the company should do these four things.

#4. A short-lived partnership

The WWE Women's Tag Team Title match is the perfect stage for one of the duos to implode. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan never defended the titles, despite winning them two months ago.

Replacing Morgan with Roxanne Perez doesn't mean the duo should lose the titles right away. There's more story to tell within the Judgment Day, and losing at Evolution would most likely cause Raquel to explode if Perez costs them the gold.

Charlotte Flair finally accepted Alexa Bliss's help, but it's hard to believe she'd be too thrilled to be in tag team action due to her 14 title wins and usual presence in the title scene. She could turn on Bliss if they don't win tag team gold.

Having Bliss turn on The Queen would likely be cheered and have the opposite impact of what was intended. There's been tension between Sol Ruca and Zaria, but it's not the right time for them to implode.

#3. An exciting new name wins the Battle Royal

Jade Cargill earned her first shot at major singles gold by winning Queen of the Ring. The Evolution Battle Royal should continue the trend of different stars earning title shots.

Bianca Belair is on the poster and may be cleared to compete at the event. However, if the former RAW Women's Champion returns and wins right away, it would only show that the rest of the division isn't as important.

The EST already won the Elimination Chamber and shot at a title at WrestleMania this year, and Nia Jax won't leave the title picture either. Giulia, Asuka, and Stephanie Vaquer were excluded from the poster.

The best options to emerge victorious from the Battle Royal are La Primera or Chelsea Green. Green has the backing of the fans, and Vaquer has ridden a wave of momentum since appearing on the main roster. Even Perez would make sense if she and Rodriguez lost the tag titles earlier in the night.

#2. A big name from the past returns at Evolution

Nikki Bella will enter the Evolution Battle Royal, and she may not be the only blast from the past to rock the all-women's PLE. Paige was one of the main stars involved with the WWE women's division all those years ago and helped turn the tide as a former Divas Champion.

She departed AEW earlier this year and hasn't returned to the ring yet. The Anti-Diva may not have to get physical, but simply showing up would be a huge moment for her and the company.

AJ Lee popping up would be an even bigger moment. She's just as important to the women's evolution in WWE as the Bellas and Paige, and hasn't wrestled for a prominent company in over a decade.

If none of these singles performers return, the IIconics could fill the void since they returned to TNA Wrestling recently.

#1. A major champion loses via cash-in

With both major champions booked for Evolution, there's a strong chance of a cash-in from Naomi. Ms. Money in the Bank is facing Jade Cargill at the event and could be on the losing end.

To cover that loss, the creative team may opt to have her cash in on the WWE or Women's World Champion. Which woman emerges with each title is the major question - will Ripley or Stratus dethrone the current titleholders?

Or will Naomi have a vulnerable champion who has reigned for months to target? Having a successful cash-in would make Evolution memorable and would also set up a rubber match with Cargill if Naomi cashes in on Stratton or Stratus.

