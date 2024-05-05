4 Things WWE got right at Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 is in the rearview mirror. Since this was the company's first premium live event in France, it was a historic and important occasion.

Fortunately, it was an enjoyable show, with the electric crowd in Lyon being the driving force and constant highlight. Unlike WrestleMania XL, the PLE ran shorter and featured only a handful of segments.

Despite its short length and questionable build, Backlash 2024 delivered much of the goods. On that note, let's look at four things that made the show a decent watch.

#4. "The New Bloodline" found a new member at Backlash France

When WWE announced that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga would face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, fans knew something surprising was lurking in the background. The internet led some to believe that Jacob Fatu was set to make a shocking and emphatic debut.

Although Fatu was nowhere to be seen, Tanga Loa arrived on the scene. KO had Tama Tonga out with the Brainbuster onto the steel chairs, but Loa pulled the referee out before laying out Orton and Owens with the steel steps.

The interference allowed Sikoa to take advantage and win the bout following a throat-crushing Samoan Spike to Owens. Now that both of Haku's sons are in The Bloodline, the Sikoa-led faction seems dominant and unstoppable.

WWE threw in another tease with Paul Heyman's surprise at Tanga Loa's debut. The Wiseman seemed distraught and oblivious and stopped The Bloodline from causing more damage.

Either way, Triple H fuelled The Bloodline narrative at Backlash France with a game-changing debut, which was the right decision.

#3. Bayley retains the WWE Women's Championship

In her first successful title defense at the PLE, Bayley countered a pinfall attempt to retain the WWE Women's Title. While it was far from a convincing and definitive win, it was an understandable decision.

Naomi is one of the most passionate superstars on the SmackDown roster. Tiffany Stratton's stock is rising with each passing day and could be in line for a major push. However, WWE's safest option was to keep the championship on Bayley.

The Role Model carried the SmackDown Women's Division on her back during the pandemic era. In the testing times of the post-WrestleMania season, Bayley is the most experienced and reliable person to hold the division together.

Secondly, the anti-climactic finish didn't close the door on her chapter with Naomi, who could come calling for the Women's Champion pretty soon.

#2. The Judgment Day helps Damian Priest retain the World Heavyweight Championship

With The World Heavyweight Championship match, WWE killed two birds with one stone. 'Main Event' Jey Uso, despite having all the momentum in the world, failed to defeat Damian Priest, who proved he belonged in the main event scene with an impressive title defense at Backlash.

It was too soon to take the title off Priest, thus a successful defense was the likely and safer option. Secondly, The Judgment Day implosion angle took another turn at Backlash with the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Priest wanted to handle Jey Uso all by himself, but JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, acting on their own volition, interfered at crucial junctures during the match. In the end, Uso got too caught up with taking care of business outside of the ring.

The Punisher executed a devastating South of Heaven Chokeslam from the top rope to secure a massive win. However, as much as he wants to believe otherwise, he couldn't have done it without The Judgment Day.

Despite their help, Balor and McDonagh were chastised and berated by Priest for executing a post-match assault on Uso. The World Heavyweight Champion stopped his partners, but the tension within The Judgment Day is escalating, as evident by their interactions at Backlash.

#1. AJ Styles puts Cody Rhodes over at Backlash

There was a reason AJ Styles was Cody Rhodes' first contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Styles, with his incredible ring work and selling skills, is a master at bringing the best out of his opponents and making them look good.

As Michael Cole mentioned, it is often a tall task to write a compelling sequel to an amazing story. Cody Rhodes finished the story at WrestleMania XL, but he had to lead the company into a new era. His first program had to be equally intriguing and noteworthy.

The Phenomenal One put The American Nightmare to the test in front of the vibrant Lyon crowd, which only accentuated the quality of the main event of Backlash 2024.

Rhodes came out looking much better. One of the highlights saw him "Hulk Up" upon taking the Burning Hammer for AJ Styles. This was only a few minutes after he had taken a 450 Splash. Either way, The American Nightmare looked strong.

A Super Cody-Cutter from the top rope followed by the Cross-Rhodes kept The Phenomenal One down for the three-count. Fans knew Rhodes was going to retain, but they were hoping for an entertaining spectacle, which is what they received.