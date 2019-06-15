4 things WWE need to do to improve their product

WWE has been going through a tough time with ratings lately.

It is no secret that WWE has lately been having a lot of struggle with ratings and overall show quality. WWE is clearly in desperate times as they have recently brought back several WWE legends including Goldberg, the Undertaker, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar, made a new championship in the 24/7 Championship, and gave Brock Lesnar the Money in the Bank briefcase and had him say that he would cash in the briefcase without him actually doing so. WWE also blurred the brand split lines by implementing the new Wild Card policy to allow superstars to visit the opposing brand.

The dawn of AEW has created real competition for the first time in more than a decade. WWE needs to go all out (no pun intended) to maintain its place as the world's top wrestling company. Several changes can help WWE to do so by improving the quality of the show.

#4 Have a match kick off WWE programming more often

An actual match is rarely the first segment of Raw or SmackDown Live.

Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live almost always start with a promo that lasts from twenty to thirty minutes (recently an episode of Raw lasted for fifty minutes without a match that wasn't a squash match). These promos can involve several stars from Baron Corbin to Shane McMahon to even Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman. By having each WWE show start in the same way, they are decreasing fan interest in the show.

WWE can quickly fix this problem by starting Raw, or SmackDown Live with a match more often. Fans would be less inclined to skip the first hour of Monday Night Raw if they learned that they missed out on a fifteen minute classic between Ricochet and Cesaro. WWE can make things even more enjoyable by having a title match kick off Raw. Fans would be more likely to tune into the first hour of Monday Night Raw if they know that last week they missed Brock Lesnar cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins or a classic Raw Tag Team Championship match between the Usos and the Revival. This formula works for NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live, and can work with Raw and SmackDown Live as well.

