4 Things WWE's brand ambassador Titus O'Neil could do at Crown Jewel 2023 

Titus O'Neil is a WWE veteran. He began his pro wrestling career in 2009 when he signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and reported to the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory.

After a brief stint in FCW, Titus was part of NXT season two. While he didn't win the competition show, he eventually joined the main roster, where he and Darren Young held tag team gold together. Titus also won the 24/7 Championship when the belt was introduced.

Today, Titus doesn't get in the ring. Instead, he serves as the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's brand ambassador. He helps promote the company while also being a major part of the promotion's charitable and outreach activities. He often travels all around the world as part of the job.

There's a strong chance he will end up in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The promotion is hosting the Crown Jewel 2023 event, and Titus has been in the country for shows in the past. This article will dive into a few things he could do if he ends up there for the big event.

#4. He could introduce the big WWE show

Titus O'Neil

WWE shows are unlike that of anything else in entertainment. Pro wrestling mixes the hard-hitting action of a sport with the over-the-top theatrics of kabuki theater. Wrestling is part dance, action, rock concert, and even a light show.

One aspect WWE does better than anybody is an exciting introduction to welcome fans to a big event. This could be for a high-quality and well-produced video package featuring a top star or celebrity, a musical act playing, or even a talent in the ring or on the ramp welcoming the audience in person.

Titus O'Neil could appear at Crown Jewel to introduce the show and welcome the live crowd. He could discuss the major feuds in a slick video package or fire the public in the middle of the ring. Either way, don't be surprised if you hear Titus' voice to kick off the Premium Live Event.

#3. Titus O'Neil could replicate his classic Greatest Royal Rumble run

Expand Tweet

April 27, 2018, was a very memorable day. WWE held their Greatest Royal Rumble event, which was the first Premium Live Event to take place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw 50 men fight to win a Royal Rumble Match.

While Braun Strowman eventually won the match, it could be argued that the greatest moment came courtesy of Titus O'Neil. The former football player ran out to the ring at number 39 and tripped before reaching the ring. His speed and momentum caused him to tumble under the ring. To this day, fans and those in wrestling all laugh at the hilarious moment.

Titus has seemingly always been a good sport regarding the botch. As a result, he may attempt to re-enact the moment if he appears at Crown Jewel. He could run to the ring and tease falling, only to successfully enter the ring instead. Fans would surely love to re-live one of the funniest moments in wrestling.

#2. He could do guest commentary

Expand Tweet

Titus O'Neil hasn't had a match in years. His last WWE match took place almost three years ago, on November 9, 2020, when he lost to Bobby Lashley in around a minute. That doesn't mean he never appears on camera, however.

The Prime Time Player has provided guest commentary on a few occasions, with perhaps the most notable being at WrestleMania 39. While he's far from a traditional broadcaster, his enthusiasm won fans over in a big way.

If the former tag team champion appears at WWE Crown Jewel, it may be to lend his commentary to a match. Given that he seems best in hard-hitting and chaotic fights, perhaps he could call the Fatal Five-Way Match featuring Rhea Ripley.

#1. Titus could appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller is one of the most brash and obnoxious wrestlers in the world. He spent a few years on NXT before being called to Friday Night SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. He now has a larger platform to drive fans crazy.

One way that the Australian star annoys the audience is through his hit talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. The show often takes place on SmackDown but has also been seen at big-time Premium Live Events.

The show is rumored to be taking place at Crown Jewel this Saturday. If it becomes part of the event, Titus O'Neil could be a guest. He could use the time to talk about his work for the company. Plus, if Grayson gets out of line, Titus can smack him around.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think