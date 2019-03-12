4 things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw this week

Raw had some intense bouts

Fastlane was a great pay-per-view as it had some top-notch matches. Though we did not see any jaw-dropping match in Cleveland, all the matches were commendable. Fastlane was a dual brand PPV, and it was undoubtedly the best Fastlane after its inception in 2015.

Several titles were on the line at Fastlane, but no title changed hands in Cleveland which was unusual. The RAW show after Fastlane saw some mind-boggling moments as the Intercontinental title changed hands.

Moreover, some stirring announcements were made on Monday Night RAW this week. Considering WrestleMania 35 is less than one month away, the RAW episode had immense significance this week.

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar did not show up on RAW, but he is scheduled to appear next week. Batista and Triple H had an intense segment. However, Drew McIntyre stole the show as he dismantled Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in the same night.

Here we highlight four things WWE secretly told us on RAW this week.

#4 Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley might continue their feud till WrestleMania 35

Balor and Lashley on Raw

Finn Balor did not defend the Intercontinental Title at Fastlane, but he locked horns with Bobby Lashley on RAW. The WWE universe was stunned when Lashley pinned Balor on RAW after Lio Rush distracted Balor. Lashley won the Intercontinental title for the second time in his career, and the rivalry is likely to extend till the Show of Shows in New Jersey.

Finn Balor won the Intercontinental Title at Elimination Chamber after gaining momentum at Royal Rumble, where he went toe-to-toe with the Brock Lesnar. Though Balor pinned Lio Rush at Elimination Chamber, he won the belt as it was a Handicap match.

Since WrestleMania is around the corner, there is a huge possibility they would be fighting it out at Metlife Stadium. Balor could get his rematch at the grandest stage of them all, and they might have a different stipulation for the bout.

